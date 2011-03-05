It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.



There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.



What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.



Worse than that is the fact he gave a number of interviews over the course of a few years and in each one he went on about how he was taking pay cuts and how he felt it right he was doing so, when all the time he was doing nothing of the sort.Now he is seemingly falling into a Bertie Ahern-eaque excuse of how he should have checked to see what his earning actually were but it is really RTE's fault and not his.So like we were supposed to believe Bertie had no bank accounts, now we are to believe that Turbridy never checked his earnings from 2017 to 2023.Must be a FF thing.