Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 404594 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5800 on: July 3, 2023, 04:43:55 pm »
You do have to wonder about the saga at RTE as they get wrung through the rack by politicians crying blue murder requiring more transparency and oversight. These same politicians were claiming expenses for decades without any need for receipts to be handed in. The pot calling the kettle black 🙈
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5801 on: July 3, 2023, 07:45:13 pm »
100% and overseeing inexplicable levels of overspending on certain public services/projects.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 01:39:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 23, 2023, 12:12:46 pm
Director General suspended. The Board are clearly fuming that they've been made to look like pricks.



RTE is holed below the waterline here. There's no way that they can collect tv license money if there's no oversight on how it's spent.

The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.

No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.

 Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000. :o
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 01:50:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:39:40 am
The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.

No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.

Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000. :o

It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.  ;)

There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.

What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 02:03:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:48 am
It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.  ;)

There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.

What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.

I see.

Can guarantee Ryan Tubridy's career at RTE is over.

What will cost RTE just as much, maybe more, are those secret barter accounts, seems like a drip, drip feeding on information of what's been going on at RTE every day.
