The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.



No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.



Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000.



It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.