Director General suspended. The Board are clearly fuming that they've been made to look like pricks.
RTE is holed below the waterline here. There's no way that they can collect tv license money if there's no oversight on how it's spent.
The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.
No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.
Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000.