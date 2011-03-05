Seems to be a lifetime ago but the world went crazy when house prices doubled in about five years back in the early 2000s. The same shyte is happening now at an even greater crisis as everyone is getting shafted with higher living costs, rents, lack of housing etc. There is a casual asleep at the wheel mismanagement by those in charge but what do they care as the clowns in government are rewarded well as they let the roof fall in on top of us.
Has Ireland ever had a plan?
I said it back in 2008. Nothing will be learnt from this. The spending by people on holidays, cars, TVs, whitegoods, etc prior to the GFC in Ireland was totally out of control. Before we had over development of greenfield sites which lead to ghost estates as land owners wanted to cash in. After, we had a lack of new construction by the traditional build-to-sell developers because a lot of them went under. To fill the void the government opened the door for cuckoo-funds to do the build for much needed housing. The problem is they allowed them to now control the stock by buying up all new properties. There's less for people to buy which then forces them into renting from a cuckoo-fund. All this while sweetening the deal by allowing them healthy tax concessions.
Also can someone fact-check this bit of maths regarding rental increase and its impact on profit to these funds:
> Rent - 2,000pm x 5% CPI = 2,100
> Cost of Ownership (maintenance, etc) - 1,500pm x 5% CPI = 1,575
Does that mean when they raise the rents the pocket and extra 25 per month profit?