So who are you?

FF
20 (6.4%)
SF
118 (37.9%)
FG
19 (6.1%)
Labour
68 (21.9%)
GP
11 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
75 (24.1%)

Total Members Voted: 311

The Irish Politics Thread.

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2023, 10:58:43 pm
I always say this to people, if there is one country in the world that owes it's success and prosperity to emigration it's us. We've been leaving this island for a better life for centuries, some thick c*nts can't get their head around the fact it's now our turn to return the favour.

The other week, me and some lads were chucking darts (rural Wexford/Carlow borders) and somebody I know well was banging on about immigrants. Auld fella, should know better, but this is the sticks.

I called over 'I'm a fucking immigrant Jim!'

'Not you!'

'I find it incredible that the Irish, who are professional fucking immigrants are moaning on. Bollocks lad!'

'Now He's a point right enough'

'Good. Move on. Weathers been OK!'

'Not so bad, now.............................'
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm
Is there a reason why the unrest in Israel doesn't get mentioned on here?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5762 on: Today at 01:47:17 am
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm
Is there a reason why the unrest in Israel doesn't get mentioned on here?

Firstly, it's an Irish Politics Thread.

I mentioned the cross-over between the two countries on the previous page.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  7, 2023, 12:06:54 pm
From the Guardian last week talking about Israel's 'Sliding Door' moment.
Quote
To be sure, not everything in Northern Ireland is rosy. The institutions of self-government remain suspended, and this week MI5 raised the threat level from substantial to severe. But talk to those involved in brokering the Good Friday agreement, whose 25th anniversary is approaching, and they are clear that thousands of people are alive now who would be dead, murdered, had it not been for that accord.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/31/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-northern-ireland-palestine

Amen to that achievement alone.
