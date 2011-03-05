I always say this to people, if there is one country in the world that owes it's success and prosperity to emigration it's us. We've been leaving this island for a better life for centuries, some thick c*nts can't get their head around the fact it's now our turn to return the favour.



The other week, me and some lads were chucking darts (rural Wexford/Carlow borders) and somebody I know well was banging on about immigrants. Auld fella, should know better, but this is the sticks.I called over 'I'm a fucking immigrant Jim!''Not you!''I find it incredible that the Irish, who are professional fucking immigrants are moaning on. Bollocks lad!''Now He's a point right enough''Good. Move on. Weathers been OK!''Not so bad, now.............................'