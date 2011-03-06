Am I alone in thinking that had Enoch Burke not ignored his court order, then he'd have had the Department of Education and indeed our legal system squarely by the balls?



I know he's a bit nutty when it comes religious matters, and I know ignoring a court order is asking for trouble, but outside of that, he's not done anything unlawful here, has he?



Seeing his sister being turfed out onto the ground also wasn't nice to see, regardless of how religiously nutty she might be too



He has continues top trepass on school grounds almost every day for weeks and weeks despite no longer having a job there, he (and his family) have turned up at the high court on days they had nothing scheduled for them and then proceeded to harass judges and delay the proceedings for people who did have hearings on those days.They have followed solicitors in the street hurling abuse at them, they have followed people employed by the school in the streets and hurled abuse at them.They have on a number of occassions refused to leave court areas when asked to leave and also refused to leave when asked to leave private areas by gardai.Have no sympathy for his sister either. She also lost her job some time back in a similar manner to how he did and she also did a similar campaign of weird stuff and when she lost her case in the courts she and her mother became abusive to the judge, legal teams and anyone they could fire their verbal bile at.They see themselves as above the law and deserved to be hauled out of the courts yesterday after all their antics.Google some of their antics over the years in their home town and it becomes clear that they very much see themselves as presiding over the rights of everyone else.