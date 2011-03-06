Poll

So who are you?

FF
20 (6.5%)
SF
117 (37.9%)
FG
19 (6.1%)
Labour
68 (22%)
GP
11 (3.6%)
Ind/Others
74 (23.9%)

Total Members Voted: 309

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 388374 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5720 on: February 10, 2023, 09:15:10 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 10, 2023, 09:48:22 am
Just looked up the price for a minivan out of Dublin this summer. 3k for a week lol think before 2020 it was around a 1k which was still crazy compared to what you pay for a similar van if i went to Florida in 2019.

I rented a 5-door compact for 21 days for Sixt when in Dublin last Easter for about 780. Obviously, vehicles in low supply and/or can carry 8+ passengers would be at a premium. If there's 2 of you in a compact that's roughly 18 per day each. A minivan with 8 people @ 1000 per week is roughly the same, so I think they factor that into their calculations.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5721 on: February 11, 2023, 09:23:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 10, 2023, 09:15:10 pm
I rented a 5-door compact for 21 days for Sixt when in Dublin last Easter for about 780. Obviously, vehicles in low supply and/or can carry 8+ passengers would be at a premium. If there's 2 of you in a compact that's roughly 18 per day each. A minivan with 8 people @ 1000 per week is roughly the same, so I think they factor that into their calculations.

Most minivans say they are suitable for 7 passengers only fit four adults comfortably once you include two pieces of luggage per person. Most tourists especially from America bring the fridge with them when they travel unlike us Ryanair travelers. Think you misread what I said as a minivan right now is 3k a week in Dublin. Similar van in say Orlando is 1k a week, no wonder the Yanks get a sticker shock when they try to come here.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2023, 04:42:29 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5722 on: February 11, 2023, 10:03:36 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 11, 2023, 09:23:09 am
Most minivans say they are suitable for 7 passengers only fit four adults comfortably once you include two pieces of luggage per person. Most tourists especially from America bring the fridge with them when they travel unlike us Ryanair travelers. Think you misread what I said as a minivan right now is 3k a week in Dublin. Similar van in say Orlando is 1k a week, no wonder the Yanks get a sticker shock when they try to come here.

Jesus 3k per week. I just did a quick online search for down in here in Oz and it's $1500 (1000) for a Toyota 12 seater.

From my trip back there it feels like the tourist industry is taking a huge one off sugar hit from the customers they've been missing for the past 2-3 years.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5723 on: February 12, 2023, 08:57:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 11, 2023, 10:03:36 pm
Jesus 3k per week. I just did a quick online search for down in here in Oz and it's $1500 (1000) for a Toyota 12 seater.

From my trip back there it feels like the tourist industry is taking a huge one off sugar hit from the customers they've been missing for the past 2-3 years.

Tourists were back with a bang last summer. If they're not careful people will just choose to go elsewehere.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5724 on: February 12, 2023, 09:23:42 am »
I just did a search on auto Europe because I thought 3k was an exaggeration. For the first week of July, a Renault traffic (9 seat) was £3.2k. Carravelle was £2.8k. Ford Galaxy was nearly £2.5k.

Absolute madness. NI is also expensive but a 9 seater is around £2k rather than £3k. I know of VW camper hire thats a fraction of that.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5725 on: February 12, 2023, 01:15:16 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 12, 2023, 09:23:42 am
I just did a search on auto Europe because I thought 3k was an exaggeration. For the first week of July, a Renault traffic (9 seat) was £3.2k. Carravelle was £2.8k. Ford Galaxy was nearly £2.5k.

Absolute madness. NI is also expensive but a 9 seater is around £2k rather than £3k. I know of VW camper hire thats a fraction of that.

That's Ireland for you as when we were a trapped audience during 2020-21 the tourist industry knew they could charge whatever they wanted and we still have to pay for it. Now with the energy bills where they are, cost of goods etc the rates are staying crazy high.

One of the most expensive countries to live or holiday in. God knows how the next generation will afford to live here but expect to see apartments everywhere eventually. At this stage you be better off renting perhaps, less risk of huge repair bills, buying an asset that will probably never give you a return unless you rent it out as mortgage payments are probably 20% less than rent for the same property. God knows but don't see any party sorting it out. Same shyte every decade.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5726 on: February 17, 2023, 10:05:50 pm »
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.

Quote
Gardaí keeping close eye on far-right activist Tommy Robinson after hes seen meeting with convicted Dublin criminal

Founder of English Defence League, who has several convictions, is visiting Dublin and has been pictured with a criminal from Ballyfermot

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gardai-keeping-close-eye-on-far-right-activist-tommy-robinson-after-hes-seen-meeting-with-convicted-dublin-criminal-42346250.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5727 on: February 17, 2023, 11:59:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 17, 2023, 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.

Some anti immigration activists here are opposed to his presence because he's a loyalist.
 But they're all Putinists, and he's the main cause of the massive influx of immigrants.   It's a circle jerk of ignorance and stupidity.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5728 on: February 18, 2023, 02:17:29 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 12, 2023, 01:15:16 pm

One of the most expensive countries to live or holiday in.

Not really Irish politics but following up on the cost of things in Ireland. I know it's a massive tourist area but it will become the new benchmark for local pubs to push towards.

To be honest he must be struggling to keep all his homes warm with only 150m in the bank.

Quote
There has been no reaction from a pub's customers after they increased the price of a pint to 9.90, the owner has said.

Martin Keane of Oliver St. John Gogarty in Dublins Temple Bar area now charges 9.90 for a Bulmers or Heineken and 8.90 for Guinness.

To many that might seem excessive but Mr Keane says the pub is not immune to inflation and the soaring cost of living. 

Its quite expensive but, as you can see, its now just after 12 oclock in the day and we have musicians in playing, he told Newstalk reporter Josh Crosbie.

They have to be paid, they have to get increases.

So, our rates and overheads still stand and, unfortunately, the price of alcohol, like everything else, is rising.

The pub is located in one of the most touristy parts of Dublin and Mr Keane says that most of his customers expect to pay a premium.

Weve had it up a couple of days and we havent had any reaction, to be honest with you, he said.

95% of business is from overseas; so, it doesnt really bother them.

Mr Keane added that a pub in the city centre has higher overheads - such as security - that other pubs in quieter parts of the country do not have.

He also predicted that the price of a pint would keep rising.

I started working in this business when I was 14-years-of-age, he said.

Now, Im 75 and I remember when a pint was two shillings when I started.

So, its going to go up and up and I think it will be 20.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5729 on: February 18, 2023, 11:12:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 17, 2023, 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.


Must be confusing for local racists.  English nationalist shares racist views with Irish contemporaries.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5730 on: February 18, 2023, 05:21:43 pm »
RTE news : Huge crowds turn out for anti-racism march in Dublin

http://www.rte.ie/news/2023/0218/1357388-diversity-marches/

That's my Ireland!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5731 on: February 18, 2023, 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 17, 2023, 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.


Whose parents are Irish immigrants, ironically.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5732 on: February 18, 2023, 11:25:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 18, 2023, 05:21:43 pm
RTE news : Huge crowds turn out for anti-racism march in Dublin

http://www.rte.ie/news/2023/0218/1357388-diversity-marches/

That's my Ireland!

"Those who were supposed to be 'my people - the Irish Americans who knew about English misrule and the Famine and supported the civil rights movement at home, and knew that Partition and England were the cause of the problem said exactly the same things about blacks that the loyalists said about us at home. 'My people'-the people who knew about oppression, discrimination, prejudice, poverty and the frustration and despair that they produce- were not Irish Americans. They were black, Puerto Ricans,
Chicanos. In New York I was given the key to the city by the mayor, an honour not to be sneezed at.
I gave it to the Black Panthers."

Bernadette Devlin-McAliskey
Logged

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5733 on: February 18, 2023, 11:32:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 17, 2023, 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.

These guys sense easy pickings and therell be a real push to stir the shit over here.  As dangerscouse highlights below this though, there will be significant push back. Unfortunately they have a playbook that will resonate with quite a few though and theyll find a lot of people that lean toward some of their ideas. Ireland feels like its a crossroads at the moment - momentum could push it in a direction you wouldnt really think it would go. Cant give them any of that momentum, its good to see the pushback is already there.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5734 on: February 20, 2023, 10:21:28 am »
Protocol politicking. The DUP are only concerned with their popularity waning, not the needs of Northern Ireland. Just like Camerons tories, gambling with the good of the country is worth it for a few seats in an election.

Galling to hear the DUP, who do vigorously has opposed British law when it comes to equality for gay people and womens health, claim how they want to be governed by British law.

It is a shame that donations to NI parties are private. Id love to see who is propping up the DUP right now, as local businesses certainly dont want the protocol torn up.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5735 on: February 28, 2023, 08:47:32 am »
So Ive slept on it and still think (hope) that can be good news for Ireland/ Northern Ireland yesterday. Im sure the loonies will find a way to spin it negatively, but it actually looks like a good step, even looks like proper politics, with a chance of working. I cant remember the last time something constructive and positive came out of the shitshow of brexit regarding N Ireland. Would now love to see a bit of stability and to progress this forward. The Tories & DUP have been using N Ireland & the border threat as a negotiating chip for too long.
This also looks like it puts the DUP in a corner and seemingly isolated from the ERG, can be very good.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,778
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5736 on: March 8, 2023, 09:14:20 pm »
Am I alone in thinking that had Enoch Burke not ignored his court order, then he'd have had the Department of Education and indeed our legal system squarely by the balls?

I know he's a bit nutty when it comes religious matters, and I know ignoring a court order is asking for trouble, but outside of that, he's not done anything unlawful here, has he?

Seeing his sister being turfed out onto the ground also wasn't nice to see, regardless of how religiously nutty she might be too
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5737 on: March 9, 2023, 08:33:39 am »
I love the fact that a country that was beholden to the church for centuries has told this clown to fuck-off out of their public education system. If he wants to not be inclusive he should set up his own private school 100% funded by people who are stupid enough to send their kids to him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,029
  • Truthiness
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5738 on: March 9, 2023, 08:39:54 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  8, 2023, 09:14:20 pm

Seeing his sister being turfed out onto the ground also wasn't nice to see, regardless of how religiously nutty she might be too
Disagree, it was glorious.  Fucking nutbags think that the Irish court is a sharia court for their fundamentalism and treat everyone in court with no respect when they're told it's not. Put some manners on those c*nts.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5739 on: March 9, 2023, 09:07:49 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  8, 2023, 09:14:20 pm
Am I alone in thinking that had Enoch Burke not ignored his court order, then he'd have had the Department of Education and indeed our legal system squarely by the balls?

I know he's a bit nutty when it comes religious matters, and I know ignoring a court order is asking for trouble, but outside of that, he's not done anything unlawful here, has he?

Seeing his sister being turfed out onto the ground also wasn't nice to see, regardless of how religiously nutty she might be too


He has continues top trepass on school grounds almost every day for weeks and weeks despite no longer having a job there, he (and his family) have turned up at the high court on days they had nothing scheduled for them and then proceeded to harass judges and delay the proceedings for people who did have hearings on those days.

They have followed solicitors in the street hurling abuse at them, they have followed people employed by the school in the streets and hurled abuse at them.

They have on a number of occassions refused to leave court areas when asked to leave and also refused to leave when asked to leave private areas by gardai.



Have no sympathy for his sister either.  She also lost her job some time back in a similar manner to how he did and she also did a similar campaign of weird stuff and when she lost her case in the courts she and her mother became abusive to the judge, legal teams and anyone they could fire their verbal bile at.


They see themselves as above the law and deserved to be hauled out of the courts yesterday after all their antics.

Google some of their antics over the years in their home town and it becomes clear that they very much see themselves as presiding over the rights of everyone else.



Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5740 on: March 9, 2023, 09:08:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  9, 2023, 08:33:39 am
I love the fact that a country that was beholden to the church for centuries has told this clown to fuck-off out of their public education system. If he wants to not be inclusive he should set up his own private school 100% funded by people who are stupid enough to send their kids to him.

That's what his mother did and it is as shady as hell.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5741 on: March 9, 2023, 09:25:50 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on March  9, 2023, 09:08:42 am
That's what his mother did and it is as shady as hell.

Great. They're not a church. They should not have any tax-exemptions and they should have to meet the standards of inclusivity that all businesses must comply with.

Fck them. Ireland is better than this.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5742 on: March 9, 2023, 12:12:40 pm »
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jemima Burke attended a daily press conference held by then-Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, claiming to represent the Western News, a defunct publication. Her microphone was turned off after aggressive questioning of the CMO.

Jemima was also present at the inquest of Sally Maaz, a young woman who died after contracting Covid-19. Jemima, along with mother Martina and brother Josiah, was removed from the sitting at Swinford Courthouse after heckling Coroner Pat O'Connor, who returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

They're bigoted bullies and utter scumbags with no respect or empathy for others.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,152
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5743 on: March 9, 2023, 12:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  8, 2023, 09:14:20 pm
Am I alone in thinking that had Enoch Burke not ignored his court order, then he'd have had the Department of Education and indeed our legal system squarely by the balls?

He's not in trouble for his views about transgender people or any other views, for that matter. He's in trouble because he practically assaulted his boss at a school function, haranguing her about those views. The Burkes have successfully misrepresented the position as being about transgender issues, when it's actually about how to properly conduct yourself as an employee. He could just as easily have been complaining about his timetable or dress code. You don't demand that your boss listen to your grievances in a church or at a meal. Time and a place and all that.

The other insidious thing they've done is to adopt the American religious right's trick of calling it "transgenderism", as if it were a belief system or movement like fascism or socialism. I don't especially like Varadkar but he said the other day that trans people exist, and that's really all that fuckers like the Burkes need to realise. Maybe they should familiarise themselves with the sky high rates of depression and suicide among trans people but of course they won't because their religion apparently doesn't do kindness or understanding.

Fuck them, the hateful ignorant cunts.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5744 on: March 9, 2023, 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  9, 2023, 12:41:19 pm
He's not in trouble for his views about transgender people or any other views, for that matter. He's in trouble because he practically assaulted his boss at a school function, haranguing her about those views. The Burkes have successfully misrepresented the position as being about transgender issues, when it's actually about how to properly conduct yourself as an employee. He could just as easily have been complaining about his timetable or dress code. You don't demand that your boss listen to your grievances in a church or at a meal. Time and a place and all that.

The other insidious thing they've done is to adopt the American religious right's trick of calling it "transgenderism", as if it were a belief system or movement like fascism or socialism. I don't especially like Varadkar but he said the other day that trans people exist, and that's really all that fuckers like the Burkes need to realise. Maybe they should familiarise themselves with the sky high rates of depression and suicide among trans people but of course they won't because their religion apparently doesn't do kindness or understanding.

Fuck them, the hateful ignorant c*nts.
Is that a quote? :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5745 on: March 10, 2023, 07:58:57 am »
In NI, eu immigration has plummeted with sharp increases in immigration from Asia and Africa. This will go down well with those Brexit supporters who previously burned Eastern Europeans and Muslims out of their homes.

Northern Ireland migration patterns 'shifting outside EU' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64903143

Personally, I feel that if anywhere could do with an influx of other cultures, its NI.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 08:32:45 am »
RTE news : NI economy 'transformed' since Good Friday Agreement

http://www.rte.ie/news/regional/2023/0313/1361886-ni-economy/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 