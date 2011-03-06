It is striking how Ireland has changed since I visited as a kid. I recall some years ago a mate of mine who, like me, is of Irish heritage describing Ireland as 'a third-world country in 1980' - and it was! When I visited my grandparents in Co. Clare in 1977, they had no running water or electricity. I remember using an oil lamp at night and having to fetch water from a spring. Of course, it was an outside toilet - I assume a cesspit arrangement. Not so bad in the summer (though maybe a stench - I cannot recall now) - but I am sure it would be less fun if you need to go in the winter or in the middle of the night (as becomes the norm for men as we age). Use of a bucket at the stage, I guess.



It was not all like that of course. My Dad's family had electricity installed in the mid-50s - still very late by UK standards. My Dad would tell me how he could not quite believe being able to able to turn on the lights from a switch on the wall, and would spend an age repeatedly flicking a switch on and off.