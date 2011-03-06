It's been interesting over the past few weeks seeing the increase in anti-migrant protests across Ireland. I know there hasn't been large numbers of people at these protests, but I do find it laughable that some of the people backing it are convicted drug dealers complaining that their communities are being ruined by 'non-nationals'.



They rant about their ethnicity being diluted, claiming to be 'the 90%' without realising that when Ireland was 100% Irish it was a shithole. There's a reason why the Irish fled to the four corners of the planet in search of a better life. It amazes me that it's all fine for nearly 1m irish people to live outside Ireland (diluting those cultures) but not ok for people fleeing war and famine to come to to theirs.



I know there is a serious housing shortage in Ireland (like many western countries) and the government really need to address that through better policy regarding tax breaks for 'cuckoo funds' and to activate the large number of dormant property across the country.



Maybe some of these protestors should call their overseas relatives and tell them all to come home.