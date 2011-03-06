I remember my grandad, an English WWII veteran living in NI, told me a story about the OO when I was young that I never forgotten.
A member of a local lodge who met him through work invited him along to a D-day commemoration they were holding. He had fought a year and spent a further 3 as a POW and despite not being in the OO he was happy to go along as he figured hed get to meet other veterans. He only vaguely knew what the order were.
After the church service he went to the lodge for tea and sandwiches. While there, a guy he knew from the legion told his brethren that my grandad was a Catholic - hes converted to marry his Scottish wife. These brave men, who themselves hadnt fought for their beloved country, subsequently and very impolitely made him leave. They accused him of misleading him and gave the veteran pensioner the utmost sectarian abuse. He was gobsmacked.
Their hatred trumps any love of their country. He gave up on the legion after that too.
A bit off topic but I have a Legion story.
My father in law knew of a man who died homeless in his locality, in Co Cork. Despite not being especially well off, he thought that nobody should have a pauper's funeral so he arranged for a simple service for him with a decent coffin and so on, and wrangled a few people to go along and pay their respects.
Unknown to my father in law, the man was a British army veteran. About a year later, some bloke from the Legion showed up at his door, asked him if he had paid for the man's funeral and how much had it cost and then gave him a cheque to reimburse him on the spot.