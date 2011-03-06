Poll

The Irish Politics Thread.

Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5680 on: June 3, 2022, 03:03:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June  3, 2022, 02:08:37 pm
I remember my grandad, an English WWII veteran living in NI,  told me a story about the OO when I was young that I never forgotten.

A member of a local lodge who met him through work invited him along to a D-day commemoration they were holding. He had fought a year and spent a further 3 as a POW and despite not being in the OO he was happy to go along as he figured hed get to meet other veterans. He only vaguely knew what the order were.

After the church service he went to the lodge for tea and sandwiches. While there, a guy he knew from the legion told his brethren that my grandad was a Catholic - hes converted to marry his Scottish wife. These brave men, who themselves hadnt fought for their beloved country, subsequently and very impolitely made him leave. They accused him of misleading him and gave the veteran pensioner the utmost sectarian abuse. He was gobsmacked.

Their hatred trumps any love of their country. He gave up on the legion after that too.

A bit off topic but I have a Legion story.

My father in law knew of a man who died homeless in his locality, in Co Cork. Despite not being especially well off, he thought that nobody should have a pauper's funeral so he arranged for a simple service for him with a decent coffin and so on, and wrangled a few people to go along and pay their respects.

Unknown to my father in law, the man was a British army veteran. About a year later, some bloke from the Legion showed up at his door, asked him if he had paid for the man's funeral and how much had it cost and then gave him a cheque to reimburse him on the spot.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5681 on: June 3, 2022, 09:01:21 pm »
Online TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5682 on: June 3, 2022, 09:30:20 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June  3, 2022, 09:01:21 pm
The we ask for privacy at this time bit is hilarious.

Its (JWB Consultancy) website doesnt appear to be loading.  I wonder why?

Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5683 on: June 4, 2022, 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  3, 2022, 02:47:47 pm
https://twitter.com/DavidYoungPA/status/1532701722547732482?s=20&t=8hmfHpvtXh6wwcv5IyLNZQ

Laughable.

Are they apologising for singing the song on video or for the fact that they know the words and have probably sang it many times before?
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5684 on: June 4, 2022, 08:27:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  4, 2022, 01:31:28 am
Are they apologising for singing the song on video or for the fact that they know the words and have probably sang it many times before?

I read it as:

Were sorry we were caught on video singing a vile song we found hilarious. Were not saying it was because of alcohol, but it was only because we were drinking alcohol.

We ask for privacy at this time.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5685 on: June 29, 2022, 08:01:26 pm »
RTE news : Mother shot by solider in 'unjustified' circumstances

http://www.rte.ie/news/ulster/2022/0629/1307551-ni-inquest-kathleen-thompson/
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5686 on: July 18, 2022, 04:45:45 pm »
Rare to write uplifting story and northern Ireland in the same sentence, but here you go;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-61986069
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5687 on: October 27, 2022, 12:13:27 pm »
Quote
'We don't believe that sufficient progress has been made to address the issues of concern to the people we represent'

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been giving a statement ahead of last minute power-sharing talks before tonight's midnight deadline

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1585587864770846720?s=20&t=wYTs-JjBXBJKF_06fLqJJQ


These c*nts sure know how to have a very long tantrum
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5688 on: October 27, 2022, 12:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 27, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1585587864770846720?s=20&t=wYTs-JjBXBJKF_06fLqJJQ


These c*nts sure know how to have a very long tantrum

It would fantastic if the DUP got smashed in a new election over this stonewalling.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5689 on: October 27, 2022, 12:42:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 27, 2022, 12:34:55 pm
It would fantastic if the DUP got smashed in a new election over this stonewalling.


I'm sure their 'loyalist' paramilitary goons/organised crime gangs will be out amongst the electorate, doing some 'persuading' on their behalf.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5690 on: October 27, 2022, 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 27, 2022, 12:42:59 pm

I'm sure their 'loyalist' paramilitary goons/organised crime gangs will be out amongst the electorate, doing some 'persuading' on their behalf.

It's the everyday people who are looking at these clowns being paid good money not to work while they're struggling to meet ends meet with the cost of living crisis.

Gerry Carroll (MLA) just ripped them for keeping the Tories in power and therefore supporting austerity against their own constituents.

Mind you, there alway some clown finishing off his speech with the typical 'No Surrender'.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5691 on: October 27, 2022, 01:20:38 pm »
none of this matters. What will happen is there will be another election The DUP will rabble rouse and fear monger and convince other unionist parties to not run in certain constituencies so that there is a united unionist candidate. They are calling the Alliance party IRA sympathisers to try and scare off moderate unionists who may vote alliance. This could all work to make them the biggest party again. They will then cite some stupid modification to the protocol that does not exist or else will say they have been given a mandate to fight the protocol by taking their seats and will nominate a first minister.
this whole thing is to stop SF having the Token first minister title.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5692 on: October 27, 2022, 01:30:13 pm »
I guess no chance of Alliance nicking the spot for the second biggest party then? Wouldn´t that be a fantastic outcome?!
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5693 on: October 27, 2022, 01:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 27, 2022, 01:30:13 pm
I guess no chance of Alliance nicking the spot for the second biggest party then? Wouldn´t that be a fantastic outcome?!
Does it actually matter? I think they would have to declare as nationalist or unionist. The way our system of power sharing is set out, I think there needs to be a unionist and nationalist party in power. I guess alliance would just mean its three first ministers/ deputy, as opposed to two.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5694 on: October 27, 2022, 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 27, 2022, 12:34:55 pm
It would fantastic if the DUP got smashed in a new election over this stonewalling.

Don't hold your breath. The people who vote DUP are similar to those who vote Republican in the states. They take a side and nothing will ever change that view no matter how ridiculous it may seem to level headed folk.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5695 on: October 27, 2022, 02:05:26 pm »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5696 on: October 27, 2022, 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 27, 2022, 02:05:26 pm
https://twitter.com/ursomeboyyouhi/status/1585595710208098304?s=46&t=_FSavaRVwR32qzUDFHktqw

Summed up nicely


Insane, isn't it?

Angry Woman adorned with red/wite/blue crap - The DUP do nothing for people like us, nothing!

Interviewer - Did you vote DUP?

Woman - Yes

interviewer - Will you vote for them again?

Woman - Yes
Online TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5697 on: October 27, 2022, 02:32:22 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 27, 2022, 01:50:07 pm
Does it actually matter? I think they would have to declare as nationalist or unionist. The way our system of power sharing is set out, I think there needs to be a unionist and nationalist party in power. I guess alliance would just mean its three first ministers/ deputy, as opposed to two.

Need the UU to take the DUP spot then although Id guess thats unlikely.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 10:30:22 pm »
It's been interesting over the past few weeks seeing the increase in anti-migrant protests across Ireland. I know there hasn't been large numbers of people at these protests, but I do find it laughable that some of the people backing it are convicted drug dealers complaining that their communities are being ruined by 'non-nationals'.

They rant about their ethnicity being diluted, claiming to be 'the 90%' without realising that when Ireland was 100% Irish it was a shithole. There's a reason why the Irish fled to the four corners of the planet in search of a better life. It amazes me that it's all fine for nearly 1m irish people to live outside Ireland (diluting those cultures) but not ok for people fleeing war and famine to come to to theirs.

I know there is a serious housing shortage in Ireland (like many western countries) and the government really need to address that through better policy regarding tax breaks for 'cuckoo funds' and to activate the large number of dormant property across the country.

Maybe some of these protestors should call their overseas relatives and tell them all to come home.
