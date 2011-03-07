Poll

Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.

FlashGordon

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5600 on: March 23, 2022, 11:33:48 am
One side was fighting a war against an occupying force, the other side were......the occupiers.
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5601 on: March 23, 2022, 06:26:22 pm
The US government was involved with supplying and aiding the IRA? Thats some claim. I think thats what you call - and I hate the useage of this term - "whataboutery", becsuse it gets flung about this forum as a argument debunker on a regular basis, even when its justified. Anyway, imagine just disregarding actual British state sanctioned murder of it own supposed citizens just because a load of IRA members fled the country and hid themselves in the States. It's not like the POTUS of the time had an open policy to shelter them. An absolutely absurd thing to even state.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5602 on: March 23, 2022, 07:55:44 pm
Are you seriously comparing the collusion of the southern security forces to the British? I'm sure both happened but it's scale, and it's beyond not even close. Whataboutchery and the troubles who would have thought it?
stockdam

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5603 on: March 23, 2022, 08:10:12 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on March 23, 2022, 06:26:22 pm
The US government was involved with supplying and aiding the IRA? Thats some claim. I think thats what you call - and I hate the useage of this term - "whataboutery", becsuse it gets flung about this forum as a argument debunker on a regular basis, even when its justified. Anyway, imagine just disregarding actual British state sanctioned murder of it own supposed citizens just because a load of IRA members fled the country and hid themselves in the States. It's not like the POTUS of the time had an open policy to shelter them. An absolutely absurd thing to even state.

Except nobody said anything about the US supplying aid to the IRA. The point of the article is that the USA swung from one extreme to another based on the relationships with either the Irish or British government. Nobody stated that the British murdered its own citizens because of what the USA did. The point is that the USA were not neutral. However that's not a big issue in the bigger picture and not something I care about.

I do care about digging up the past and making out that one "side" was worse than the other. It doesn't bring anyone back and doesn't lead anywhere other than years of wasted time and money. There are many, many people who have lost relatives and who have moved on with their lives. Every single death is important to somebody and either you decide to draw a line on the whole sordid time or you investigate every single death and who did what and who knew what.

I was talking to one woman recently who saw her father get shot right in front of her and she traced the killer who is free to come and go as he pleases. She confronted him in a bar and he denied it saying that he was only the getaway driver.........but all the eye witnesses described the driver and the gunman and she knows who killed her father. It's a disgrace that scum like this are free to walk the streets whilst she is left mentally scared for life. That's the reality of what went on. She isn't asking for an inquiry into who did what and who knew what as she has come to terms with it. The killer wasn't the British government nor were they directly involved.
stockdam

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5604 on: March 23, 2022, 08:19:09 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on March 23, 2022, 07:55:44 pm
Are you seriously comparing the collusion of the southern security forces to the British? I'm sure both happened but it's scale, and it's beyond not even close. Whataboutchery and the troubles who would have thought it?

Ok so here we go.........collusion by the Irish security forces is ok as it wasn't "on the same scale"..........that's getting very close to sweeping it under the carpet. I couldn't care less what the scale was. It happened and it matters a huge amount to the victims. I guess we should also turn a blind eye to supplying guns to the IRA etc.

It's all wrong and people died because of it. Each life was precious if you were involved.

And leave out the whataboutery shite...........that's again trying to belittle the lives of the people who were killed. It wasn't one-sided nor will anyone be brought back to life debating who did what.
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5605 on: March 23, 2022, 08:56:38 pm
But Dan, sweeping it under the carpet is exactly what you were alluding to in your previous post.
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5606 on: March 24, 2022, 01:15:26 am
Quote from: stockdam on March 23, 2022, 08:19:09 pm
Ok so here we go.........collusion by the Irish security forces is ok as it wasn't "on the same scale"..........that's getting very close to sweeping it under the carpet. I couldn't care less what the scale was. It happened and it matters a huge amount to the victims. I guess we should also turn a blind eye to supplying guns to the IRA etc.

It's all wrong and people died because of it. Each life was precious if you were involved.

And leave out the whataboutery shite...........that's again trying to belittle the lives of the people who were killed. It wasn't one-sided nor will anyone be brought back to life debating who did what.
The poster said, and I'm paraphrasing here... can't believe the brits haven't got more blow back from the recent findings of a report that there was collusion by RUC  ....
You jumped in and had a right go,  with loads of whataboutery shite ... what about the Irish police collusion, whatabout the US collusion,  man you are a little precious with that whataboutery shite.

Agree with looking forward, but you must learn from the past and that's not by ignoring it. I'm sure for your anecdote of that woman's story there are those other victims familes and mothers  who are disgusted at collusion by RUC, and I'm fairly sure they'd be looking for someone to be held to account.
By your standards ther'd be no benefit to a  Hillsborough Inquiry, and the results of it shouldn't be bothered with either, let's just move on ..?
I think you are bending over backwards to excuse murder, that's really shocking if I am honest.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5607 on: March 24, 2022, 07:51:36 am
Quote from: stockdam on March 23, 2022, 08:19:09 pm
And leave out the whataboutery shite...........
Look closer to your own fucking posts then
fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5608 on: April 17, 2022, 10:22:42 pm
More of a comment about the state of affairs in the country as just about six years ago politicians were saying the house prices are at their true value which was pretty much 50% of their value at the height of the Celtic Tiger years. Of course today we are nearly back at those silly over inflated prices again and the same cowboys have let it happen. Honestly we are the sheep that continue to be led down the same path by the clowns we put in charge.

On a similar vein i saw an article where the children's hospital expected budget went from 900m to 1.4 billion in its first two years and now four years later will easily surpass 2 billion. Those clowns in charge don't even want to project the final costs as im betting it will be closer to 3 billion
DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5609 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm
Big day today up North!!
