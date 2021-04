Sadly yes. Its all very evangenical and was a therapy in the US back in the 50s/60s times. Mr Poots is US 1950s and a hardline Unionist with very very very religious beliefs. Mr. Handline conservative.



Pretty sure it’s still a thing in the US. Also fairly sure it was brought over here by the same mad yanks.I’m convinced most dup voters don’t believe or like all this malarkey but I’m also sure most would never vote for the other wans. What I’d like to know is if there is a genuine fear of what nationalists will do to unionists if they take power? I know you will always see the headbangers on tv who think they will be wiped out or what not but I’m talking about the normal unionists or normal Protestant person who isn’t any sort of hardliner. What do they think will happen if they vote the other way?