Johnson 'concerned' about the situation. Wasn't at all concerned when creating the conditions for it to kick off in, mind, despite years of people predicting exactly this happening if the country went down his path.
As I've read and said before, he may have been turfed out by the time it legally occurs, but Johnson will go down as the man whose scheming to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party to facilitate his short-sighted grab for the top job directly resulted in the breakup of the Union itself.
For generations to come (once the dust has settled) his blithering incompetence and selfish ambition will be toasted in Dublin and Edinburgh. The only question left is what the Welsh will want to do. Being part of a grander union of nations is one thing, but being effectively West England (with a population only slightly larger than East Anglia) is quite another.