Just a wee reminder on how we are doing with the vaccination program as initial plans mentioned 1.7m doses by end of March but that was quickly revised to 1.3m. We then had the mini crisis with AstraZeneca where it pushed 30K doses back a week so right now 5 days from the end of March we sit on a total of 710k doses. Even this week the officials were mentioning 1.1m doses would be given by end of the month but cant see 300k doses happening next week. I actually would be surprised if they vaccinate 300k in a month at this stage. Its a sad reflection on how the country and Europe as a whole consistently shift the goalposts every week or two in terms of targets and every time fall short. We will miss the lowest target they set this week, 1.1m by 250k at least so its no surprise most of the restrictions will continue for another 6 weeks at least.