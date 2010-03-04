Poll

So who are you?

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 15, 2020, 09:20:53 pm
So the Dail this week will adjourn for the next month as we struggle with Brexit plans, rolling out a vaccine that many of us will not see by the start of next summer and unemployment numbers are the highest ever. Enjoy your 4 week Christmas holiday.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
February 9, 2021, 07:12:28 pm
Saw the new kids hospital in Dublin may be heading towards $2.5 billion in costs. That is getting a little pricey considering four of the most expensive hospitals total build cost in the last decade was about the same. There is one hospital in Houston that is approx three times bigger that cost 650m which opened in 2018.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
February 9, 2021, 08:37:28 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February  9, 2021, 07:12:28 pm
Saw the new kids hospital in Dublin may be heading towards $2.5 billion in costs. That is getting a little pricey considering four of the most expensive hospitals total build cost in the last decade was about the same. There is one hospital in Houston that is approx three times bigger that cost 650m which opened in 2018.

Apparently it may need to be re-fitted at some stage to allow it to deal with another pandemic similar to this one that effects children more severely.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
February 10, 2021, 09:59:04 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on February  9, 2021, 08:37:28 pm
Apparently it may need to be re-fitted at some stage to allow it to deal with another pandemic similar to this one that effects children more severely.

It has only 20 beds for mental care & considering the shortfall we have in the mental system its alarming 2.5billion only adds 20 beds. Apparently we will have even less as due to acute mental issues, patients need to be kept apart to keep themselves and staff safe. I can guarantee you after the past year and more there will be greater need for childrens mental health care.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
February 10, 2021, 10:18:31 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on February  9, 2021, 07:12:28 pm
Saw the new kids hospital in Dublin may be heading towards $2.5 billion in costs. That is getting a little pricey considering four of the most expensive hospitals total build cost in the last decade was about the same. There is one hospital in Houston that is approx three times bigger that cost 650m which opened in 2018.

It's been happening for years.

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
February 11, 2021, 11:38:27 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 10, 2021, 10:18:31 am
It's been happening for years.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/pattern-of-overspending-in-major-irish-infrastructure-projects-1.3788845

The more you read the madder you get and what drove me over the edge is consultants were paid a % of the overall cost. The madness of it all and no one will face any consequences as they will be long gone or a cabinet reshuffle makes sure you will never see a project through. Even now we can see whats happening in the country as pulling piped dreams out of their asses and stumbling from one mess to the next.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
March 26, 2021, 10:01:05 pm
Just a wee reminder on how we are doing with the vaccination program as initial plans mentioned 1.7m doses by end of March but that was quickly revised to 1.3m. We then had the mini crisis with AstraZeneca where it pushed 30K doses back a week so right now 5 days from the end of March we sit on a total of 710k doses. Even this week the officials were mentioning 1.1m doses would be given by end of the month but cant see 300k doses happening next week. I actually would be surprised if they vaccinate 300k in a month at this stage. Its a sad reflection on how the country and Europe as a whole consistently shift the goalposts every week or two in terms of targets and every time fall short. We will miss the lowest target they set this week, 1.1m by 250k at least so its no surprise most of the restrictions will continue for another 6 weeks at least. 
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
March 26, 2021, 10:15:33 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 26, 2021, 10:01:05 pm
Just a wee reminder on how we are doing with the vaccination program as initial plans mentioned 1.7m doses by end of March but that was quickly revised to 1.3m. We then had the mini crisis with AstraZeneca where it pushed 30K doses back a week so right now 5 days from the end of March we sit on a total of 710k doses. Even this week the officials were mentioning 1.1m doses would be given by end of the month but cant see 300k doses happening next week. I actually would be surprised if they vaccinate 300k in a month at this stage. Its a sad reflection on how the country and Europe as a whole consistently shift the goalposts every week or two in terms of targets and every time fall short. We will miss the lowest target they set this week, 1.1m by 250k at least so its no surprise most of the restrictions will continue for another 6 weeks at least.
If they don't lift the 5km restriction there will uproar. My mother was afraid to go to the beach, which is 9km away.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 4, 2021, 03:40:14 am

Videos of molotovs being chucked.

https://www.twitter.com/Belfastom/status/1378427238761304071

"Another night of decisive, unionist leadership ahead."
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 5, 2021, 12:17:31 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  4, 2021, 03:40:14 am
Videos of molotovs being chucked.

https://www.twitter.com/Belfastom/status/1378427238761304071

"Another night of decisive, unionist leadership ahead."

2 minutes away from me all that shit.
Pretty funny watching them wreck their own area. Knuckle dragging scum. Thick c*nts probably have no idea why they're rioting either.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 5, 2021, 09:49:34 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  5, 2021, 12:17:31 am
2 minutes away from me all that shit.
Pretty funny watching them wreck their own area. Knuckle dragging scum. Thick c*nts probably have no idea why they're rioting either.

Dickheads, my sister used to live there 1 of my mates still does. At least the knob who set himself on fire was right beside a hospital.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 5, 2021, 10:13:40 am
Politicians using the paramilitaries who in turn use teenagers.  Regarding the former its dressed up as anger about a decision to not prosecute Sinn Fein for a breach of Covid rules.  But peer beneath the facade and its really anger about the NI (Brexit) protocol and the impact (perceived or other) on NIs position within the UK.

All brought on of course by same politicians for propping up a Brexit driven UK government.  Schadenfreude is strong on that.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 5, 2021, 10:32:39 am
Looking forward to post-Covid austerity measures and the housing problem sliding down the list of priorities - never to be heard about again.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
April 5, 2021, 10:34:52 am
Surely its time for them to take a year off governing in the North as its been a horrid year for us all. You have to laugh at someone who benched themselves for three years and now trying to grab the loudspeaker. Every government takes the piss as watch the lads down south take their summer break and combine that with every other break it will be probably 5 months where the Dail will not have sat between March 2020 - Sept 2021. You wonder why we struggle to get a grip on any crisis.    :butt
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 08:52:38 pm
Starting to hijack and burn buses. One bus had petrol bombs thrown in while the doors were open, not sure if the driver was still in it.
Loyalists gathering at peace walls and forcing the gates open.
Arlene Foster has been anonymous.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 09:05:58 pm
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 09:17:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:52:38 pm
Starting to hijack and burn buses. One bus had petrol bombs thrown in while the doors were open, not sure if the driver was still in it.
Loyalists gathering at peace walls and forcing the gates open.
Arlene Foster has been anonymous.

Hang on, she's managed to have a dig at the "real" lawbreakers.

https://twitter.com/DUPleader/status/1379885970103877634?s=19
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 09:53:56 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:17:48 pm
Hang on, she's managed to have a dig at the "real" lawbreakers.

https://twitter.com/DUPleader/status/1379885970103877634?s=19

She's disgusting. She's to blame for this and will have blood on her hands when the inevitable happens and some innocent person loses their life. She has caused this 
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 09:57:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:53:56 pm
She's disgusting. She's to blame for this and will have blood on her hands when the inevitable happens and some innocent person loses their life. She has caused this 

And all because shes pissed at the self inflicted Brexit mess.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:04:54 pm
Not to worry. Arlene has about 500 million tucked away somewhere down the back of her sofa to pay for any public damages. Sure it's their money too. You break it, you pay for it, eh?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:10:15 pm
Gregory Campbell on the TV over the weekend blamed the Good Friday Agreement on this, honestly, he reallly did.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:14:29 pm
She's an odious bigot. c*nt.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:21:27 pm
Flyers being sent round to encourage gatherings in Belfast and Portadown, no doubt other areas on Friday.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:33:17 pm
Sinn Fein probably sitting back watching it unfold.  Watching the impact of DUP effectively taking NI part-way out of the UK.  Dont know what polls are like but guess it will cost DUP in next election, and they prob know it, hence their desperate rhetoric.

Hiding behind a Covid breach at a funeral, when its all about the Brexit (protocol) for which theyre responsible.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 10:54:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:21:27 pm
Flyers being sent round to encourage gatherings in Belfast and Portadown, no doubt other areas on Friday.
I'd normally dismiss those as being bullshit, but you know it's legit because the fuckers can't spell.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 11:00:20 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:54:31 pm
I'd normally dismiss those as being bullshit, but you know it's legit because the fuckers can't spell.

"Earn your strips"  ;D
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 11:24:15 pm
Johnson 'concerned' about the situation. Wasn't at all concerned when creating the conditions for it to kick off in, mind, despite years of people predicting exactly this happening if the country went down his path.

As I've read and said before, he may have been turfed out by the time it legally occurs, but Johnson will go down as the man whose scheming to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party to facilitate his short-sighted grab for the top job directly resulted in the breakup of the Union itself.

For generations to come (once the dust has settled) his blithering incompetence and selfish ambition will be toasted in Dublin and Edinburgh. The only question left is what the Welsh will want to do. Being part of a grander union of nations is one thing, but being effectively West England (with a population only slightly larger than East Anglia) is quite another.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 11:28:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:00:20 pm
"Earn your strips"  ;D
They'll be disappointed to hear that KFC is currently closed.
