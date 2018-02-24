Two new tabs, the Huawei Mediapad M5 and Samsung Galaxy tab S4 were announced last week. If you are looking for android powered tablets, you might want to wait a couple of months till they hit the market.



Unfortunately, not a lot of OEMs are making android tablets these days. With phones getting bigger and bigger, the case for dedicated tablets is not as compelling, especially for media consumption.



If you are OK with a windows tablet, you have a lot more options. But most companies making these do not retail in the UK/Europe and you'll have to order online from the likes of gearbest or geekbuying. Teclast, Chuwi and Cube are three decent brands making good Windows 10 tablets.



Alternatively, the Surface pro 3 & 4 are great options if you do not mind spending a bit of money. They are overkill for basic media consumption and browsing though, so it depends on your usage patterns.