The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Offline Bincey

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1360 on: June 30, 2024, 03:45:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June 28, 2024, 06:24:43 pm
Cheers for this, Bloc Party playing there next Sunday ;D
Were staying in Croydon for it.

No worries. Fingers crossed the weather is decent for next weekend.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1361 on: June 30, 2024, 09:19:49 pm »
Took my daughter to see Girls aloud at the M&S arena last night. I quite enjoyed it too.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1362 on: July 9, 2024, 03:00:09 pm »
Going to see The National as Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday. Hoping for a dry evening as the last time I saw them (at the Kelvingrove bandstand) we all got soaked in the worst downpour Ive ever seen. The only other time Ive seen a band at a castle was REM on a glorious midsummer evening at Stirling, the whole of the flat middle of Scotland laid out beneath us.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1363 on: July 11, 2024, 05:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on June 28, 2024, 02:13:52 pm
I'm off to this and quite interested to see a gig at the park as they used to have gigs there years ago and there's even an old stage near the lake but don't think they use it. The park is actually quite a distance from the footie stadium. The TFL overground to Crystal Palace station or even Anerley (will be less busy but longer walk), is probably your best bet. From east, you'd be best off changing at Whitechapel or Canada Water.
I've been to shows there the last couple of years, relatively easy getting there via the Overground as you say. Actual venue is decent, not the greatest atmosphere but very easy to get a good view of the stage. And if people fancy a decent pub in Croydon, I'd recommend The Oval, five minutes from East Croydon station.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1364 on: July 12, 2024, 12:15:46 pm »
Cream Classical tomorrow is my next one me mate got tix

Looking forward to the orchestra

Expecting to have a good time. I still don't drink :D
Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1365 on: July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm »
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1366 on: July 12, 2024, 12:17:13 pm »
Sourced 3 tickets for Dua Lipa at Wembley next June. I probably want be allowed to go. By my family, not Dua I might add. Im sure shed be delighted to see me.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1367 on: July 12, 2024, 12:17:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.

That sounds quality - I saw ages ago that they were touring together.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1368 on: July 12, 2024, 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
Swapping their set times for each gig, I believe. So whatever order you get I think I will next week.

Unless the double Cardiff gigs (Im assuming Manics closed both) has scuppered that slightly.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1369 on: July 12, 2024, 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
I missed the show in Dublin, but read a couple of reports that Suede absolutely blew the house down.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2024, 12:17:13 pm
Sourced 3 tickets for Dua Lipa at Wembley next June. I probably want be allowed to go. By my family, not Dua I might add. Im sure shed be delighted to see me.
As long as you're more than 50 yards away from her you're complying with the court order.
Offline kesey

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1370 on: July 26, 2024, 09:54:32 pm »
Offline redan

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1371 on: July 27, 2024, 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
I went to this and, despite the weathers best efforts, it was bloody incredible wasnt it?

Suede for me were just on another level 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1372 on: July 27, 2024, 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: redan on July 27, 2024, 12:13:47 pm
I went to this and, despite the weathers best efforts, it was bloody incredible wasnt it?

Suede for me were just on another level 

Seen a few clips of this tour. Brett sure can sweat! :D
Offline redan

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1373 on: July 27, 2024, 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2024, 01:21:31 pm
Seen a few clips of this tour. Brett sure can sweat! :D

Shaking your bits to the hits will do that to ya😁
He was bloody great though, he was in the crowd and jumping around the stage as if it was 1996!

Top stuff all round
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1374 on: August 24, 2024, 05:41:10 pm »
Anyone know if the Reading Festival is on the TV anywhere? Viagra Boys are on later, I'm addicted to watching them.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1375 on: August 24, 2024, 06:45:09 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 24, 2024, 05:41:10 pm
Anyone know if the Reading Festival is on the TV anywhere? Viagra Boys are on later, I'm addicted to watching them.
BBC has some of it on iPlayer apparently.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1376 on: August 25, 2024, 11:29:10 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 24, 2024, 06:45:09 pm
BBC has some of it on iPlayer apparently.

Cheers for that, I'll have a look.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1377 on: August 25, 2024, 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 25, 2024, 11:29:10 am
Cheers for that, I'll have a look.
Not sure they have that act you are asking after but have seen some performances advertised on it.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1378 on: August 27, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Been in London all summer at my Folks.

Was at Anjunadeep Open Air at Finsbury Park and also last Friday i saw Pixies and LCD Soundsystem at the All Points East in Victoria Park, both were amazing.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1379 on: August 27, 2024, 05:11:31 pm »
I was at the Friday All Points East too, decent day out. Anyone else off to End of the Road this weekend?
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1380 on: August 31, 2024, 05:45:12 pm »
LCD Soundsystem for me tomorrow in Bristol, along with Underworld, Yard Act, Baxter Dury and others. I'm just there for LCD though, been desperately wanting to see them for years.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1381 on: August 31, 2024, 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 31, 2024, 05:45:12 pm
LCD Soundsystem for me tomorrow in Bristol, along with Underworld, Yard Act, Baxter Dury and others. I'm just there for LCD though, been desperately wanting to see them for years.

Fantastic line-up. If you haven't seen Underworld, do.
Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1382 on: September 2, 2024, 11:03:25 am »
Went to see Gossip at the Olympia last night - really good gig and I felt familiar with more of the songs than I had expected to do. 'Standing in the Way of Control' must be such a fantastic set-closer to have in your arsenal, and Beth Ditto as a lead is absolutely magnetic. Great stuff.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1383 on: September 2, 2024, 06:50:37 pm »
LCD Soundsystem gig was incredible, Underworld and Yard Act amazing too. One of the best gigs I've ever been to.

Feeling it today though, the whole body hurts.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 09:17:10 am »
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 09:58:00 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:17:10 am
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!

Why doesn't it surprise me that you are into Linkin Park.
Online damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:17:10 am
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!

Picked a Scientologist and a Danny Masterson defender as a new member. Hard pass.
