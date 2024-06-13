« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 127196 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,956
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1320 on: June 13, 2024, 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: John_P on April 21, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
Been a cracking year so far, last gig for me was The Hives in Manchester, even got to see about 20 minutes of a Libertines gig in the club academy as well before heading next door.

Next ones for me is the big Ocean Colour Scene gig at the Pier Head, Avril Lavigne, and Bruce Springsteen.
Quote from: John C on April 26, 2024, 06:52:06 pm
I doubt I'll get down there so give us feedback after it all happens please mate. Should be great.
Wonder if all the other Johns from the rest of the alphabet will be goin?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1321 on: June 13, 2024, 01:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 13, 2024, 12:56:21 pm
Went to The Killers with Travis supporting in Dublin last night, first night of their UK/IRE tour. Travis absolutely fine as the support, 45 minutes, played all the big hits as you'd expect.

But the Killers were just fantastic. Really energised, great stage, brilliant production, and my god is Brandon Flowers a real rock frontman.  Even someone like myself and the missus, who probably haven't listened to much of their stuff after the first two albums, were blown away.

Can't really imagine booking to see either of this, even though I did like both back in my teens, but I can well imagine both being really good. Saw The Killers support U2 at the Millennium Stadium way back when they released their debut, and have obviously seen loads of recordings of their live stuff, Glastonbury, etc.

I liked Travis a bit around my early/mid-teens - would have had their first three albums and liked the single they released in-between ('Coming Around'?). Bet they do a really good set full of songs that you just know though - for me they'd be a great one to turn up in a support slot at e.g. the summer gigs at the Pier Head or the Castlefield Bowl or whatever.

Glad you enjoyed! Alvvays at the Ritz and Manics & Suede at the Castlefield Bowl next for me, to round off the first half of the year.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1322 on: June 14, 2024, 10:21:30 am »
Rammstein - Marseille last Saturday.  Last pic isn't mine.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,396
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1323 on: June 14, 2024, 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 13, 2024, 01:05:52 pm
Wonder if all the other Johns from the rest of the alphabet will be goin?

Got me this  ;D
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1324 on: June 14, 2024, 10:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on June 10, 2024, 07:57:03 am
Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins at O2 was excellent in a 90s nostalgic way.

Very different bands on the same bill. Seemed to work though.

I was lucky enough to see Weezer a couple of years ago, along with Green Day & Fall Out Boy. I love them, but I was a bit surprised about the lack of atmosphere when they were playing compared with the other bands. 

I didn't bother going to see them this year as concert going is a bit tough for me at the moment, but was curious about the Glasgow gig the other night,  so watched a couple of videos from the concert and seemed exactly the same. They were great, but the crowd seemed dead, even though the arena seemed full. Really strange.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1325 on: June 17, 2024, 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 14, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
I was lucky enough to see Weezer a couple of years ago, along with Green Day & Fall Out Boy. I love them, but I was a bit surprised about the lack of atmosphere when they were playing compared with the other bands. 

I didn't bother going to see them this year as concert going is a bit tough for me at the moment, but was curious about the Glasgow gig the other night,  so watched a couple of videos from the concert and seemed exactly the same. They were great, but the crowd seemed dead, even though the arena seemed full. Really strange.


There was definitely an element of this for Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins. Crowd was into it  I terms of singing along but it was relatively subdued at the same time.


Got Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Green Day over next 2-3 weeks so will see how crowds stack up versus Weezer.


I thought it might be an age thing but I was surprised by how many under 30s there were at the Weezer/Smashing Pumpkins gig.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1326 on: June 17, 2024, 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on June 17, 2024, 08:33:30 pm

There was definitely an element of this for Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins. Crowd was into it  I terms of singing along but it was relatively subdued at the same time.


Got Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Green Day over next 2-3 weeks so will see how crowds stack up versus Weezer.


I thought it might be an age thing but I was surprised by how many under 30s there were at the Weezer/Smashing Pumpkins gig.
Where you seeing Pearl Jam, Spurs? Really looking forward to that. It took me a while but I genuinely think their new album is one of their best
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1327 on: June 17, 2024, 09:00:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June 17, 2024, 08:41:31 pm
Where you seeing Pearl Jam, Spurs? Really looking forward to that. It took me a while but I genuinely think their new album is one of their best

Co-Op Live in Manc. Was already going to Green Day at Wembley on same night as Pearl Jam gig at Spurs.

Bit of a trek from Suffolk for a Tuesday night gig! Bad enough getting to West Hams ground on Thursday for Foo Fighters
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1328 on: June 17, 2024, 11:38:00 pm »
Would be curious to hear how Green Day are these days. Loved them when I was 13 and they were banging out punk classics, but saw them headline a festival a decade ago and they were atrocious. Literally every song had a call and response or handclap element. I want to see you play the songs, it's not a panto!
 
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1329 on: June 18, 2024, 10:42:29 am »
Had a nice day at Blenheim Palace on Sunday watching Turin Brakes, Sheryl Crow and Crowded House! Adored Sheryl Crow growing up and Crowded House are one of my all-time faves.

Strange kind of place - seemed to suit the crowd as they were quite reserved throughout, it all felt a bit posh. But CH had them on their feet by the end. Sheryl Crow's voice is still stunning!
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1330 on: June 18, 2024, 02:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 18, 2024, 10:42:29 am
Had a nice day at Blenheim Palace on Sunday watching Turin Brakes, Sheryl Crow and Crowded House! Adored Sheryl Crow growing up and Crowded House are one of my all-time faves.

Strange kind of place - seemed to suit the crowd as they were quite reserved throughout, it all felt a bit posh. But CH had them on their feet by the end. Sheryl Crow's voice is still stunning!

Crowded House playing Piece Hall, Halifax tonight
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1331 on: June 18, 2024, 08:10:58 pm »
I hate to say it, as City's owners are part-owners, but the Co-op Live arena is sound. The acoustics are mind-blowing for a venue holding 23.5k people. Also, it was easy to get in and out of the venue, as well as get a drink. The only issue was the queue for the men's toilets as there were only two/three cubicles in each one, which lead to a long line given how many were using them for lines...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1332 on: June 18, 2024, 10:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 17, 2024, 11:38:00 pm
Would be curious to hear how Green Day are these days. Loved them when I was 13 and they were banging out punk classics, but saw them headline a festival a decade ago and they were atrocious. Literally every song had a call and response or handclap element. I want to see you play the songs, it's not a panto!
 

Ive  not seen them since the 99 Warning tour interested to see how they are nearly 25 years later
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1333 on: June 20, 2024, 11:41:55 am »
Quote from: Jookie on June 18, 2024, 10:29:48 pm
Ive  not seen them since the 99 Warning tour interested to see how they are nearly 25 years later
Think that Warning tour was a couple of years after. They were playing Reading and I skipped them in favour of Evan Dando, who was majestic. How were they anyway? Always wished I'd managed to see them pre-American Idiot.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1334 on: June 20, 2024, 07:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June 18, 2024, 08:10:58 pm
I hate to say it, as City's owners are part-owners, but the Co-op Live arena is sound. The acoustics are mind-blowing for a venue holding 23.5k people. Also, it was easy to get in and out of the venue, as well as get a drink. The only issue was the queue for the men's toilets as there were only two/three cubicles in each one, which lead to a long line given how many were using them for lines...
Yeah this deffo, the lights/lasers are fkn boss an all. Its like being in the MEN Arena until the show starts
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1335 on: June 21, 2024, 09:54:13 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 20, 2024, 11:41:55 am
Think that Warning tour was a couple of years after. They were playing Reading and I skipped them in favour of Evan Dando, who was majestic. How were they anyway? Always wished I'd managed to see them pre-American Idiot.

You are defo right. Think it might have been 2001. Green Day were very good on the Warning tour. Be interesting to see them 20 years later.

Foo Fighters were excellent at London Stadium last night. Loved the fact they played loads off their 1st 3 albums. 1st time Ive seen them since about 2004-05. Saw them a number of times between 1997 and 2004.

Wet Leg were excellent as the support. They sound so early 90s to me. Not in a Britpop or grunge sense. Not quite sure who they remind me of though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1336 on: June 21, 2024, 12:45:29 pm »
I've seen a lot of arena talk on twitter/elsewhere the past week or so, obviously spurred by the opening of the new Manchester arena and Taylor Swift playing at Anfield. Building an 11k arena in town was so small minded even in 2007 or whenever it was built. Should have been closer to 20k then which is what we need now. I can't see it happening given the Echo is relatively new in the grand scheme of things but it would be lovely.

As well as that we should have a smaller venue built able to hold anywhere between 5-8 thousand or something like that. It'd attract well more artists I feel. Don't believe we have anything in that range. What we currently have is a number of smaller venues (<2000 capacity), the arena (11k) and one/soon to be two big stadiums (>50k). If these folks running the city are so keen on making it a place for big events then movement on those would be nice, act like one of the biggest cities in the UK for once.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1337 on: June 21, 2024, 02:23:46 pm »
Took the lad to see Foo Fighters last night.
They rocked!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1338 on: June 24, 2024, 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 21, 2024, 12:45:29 pm
I've seen a lot of arena talk on twitter/elsewhere the past week or so, obviously spurred by the opening of the new Manchester arena and Taylor Swift playing at Anfield. Building an 11k arena in town was so small minded even in 2007 or whenever it was built. Should have been closer to 20k then which is what we need now. I can't see it happening given the Echo is relatively new in the grand scheme of things but it would be lovely.

As well as that we should have a smaller venue built able to hold anywhere between 5-8 thousand or something like that. It'd attract well more artists I feel. Don't believe we have anything in that range. What we currently have is a number of smaller venues (<2000 capacity), the arena (11k) and one/soon to be two big stadiums (>50k). If these folks running the city are so keen on making it a place for big events then movement on those would be nice, act like one of the biggest cities in the UK for once.

I've always just assumed that the geography of the north west creates a bit of ceiling for Liverpool. I go to see touring artists regularly, but the vast majority necessitate a trip to Manchester (visiting venues like Gorilla, the Ritz, the Albert Hall, and the Academy venues). Manchester's location means that people can & will travel from all directions to attend events, whereas we don't have a comparable location or the required transport links. It seems rare that I see artists having both Manchester and Liverpool on their tour schedule, and rarer still that they'd have Liverpool but not Manchester - I've always figured that's a geographical concern for those organising tours, rather than it being a lack of venues.

Of course, the recent Taylor Swift concerts were an example (a rare one, I believe) of Liverpool being the chosen north west stop-off for a tour. It seemed like a bit of a unique 'super event', however, and I imagine there was a serious charm offensive from the football club, the council/LCR bodies to make it happen.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1339 on: June 24, 2024, 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 24, 2024, 12:03:09 pm
I've always just assumed that the geography of the north west creates a bit of ceiling for Liverpool. I go to see touring artists regularly, but the vast majority necessitate a trip to Manchester (visiting venues like Gorilla, the Ritz, the Albert Hall, and the Academy venues). Manchester's location means that people can & will travel from all directions to attend events, whereas we don't have a comparable location or the required transport links. It seems rare that I see artists having both Manchester and Liverpool on their tour schedule, and rarer still that they'd have Liverpool but not Manchester - I've always figured that's a geographical concern for those organising tours, rather than it being a lack of venues.

Of course, the recent Taylor Swift concerts were an example (a rare one, I believe) of Liverpool being the chosen north west stop-off for a tour. It seemed like a bit of a unique 'super event', however, and I imagine there was a serious charm offensive from the football club, the council/LCR bodies to make it happen.

Yeah, think the transport to Manchester and it's location from other decently sized locations does make it more appealing. That said though I think the venues themselves must play some part given not only do they have more, but they all seem to be bigger than their closest equivalents in Liverpool. Makes sense like, their population is a fair bit bigger.

I feel like the average tour is probably getting shorter though. I'm possibly very wrong all artists considered, but of the ones I follow generally speaking they'll be more likely to play Manchester alone than Liverpool or even the pair together. I imagine most look at it by region and say we'll just pick one from the North West, South East etc etc.

There's a possibility Anfield wouldn't even have gotten the Taylor Swift dates if Man City weren't doing something with their stadium this summer, who knows though. There's definitely an appetite in recent years from the council etc to make Liverpool a key location for big events in the country.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,146
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1340 on: June 24, 2024, 10:05:32 pm »
Saw Crowded House in Cardiff Castle last Thursday night.
Boss gig and a lovely venue.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1341 on: June 25, 2024, 10:00:54 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 24, 2024, 10:05:32 pm
Saw Crowded House in Cardiff Castle last Thursday night.
Boss gig and a lovely venue.

Great stuff, Terry.

My dad played these a lot in the early 90s when I was growing up, so their music is up there with some of the first I really got to know. Loved seeing them at Castlefield Bowl a couple of years ago.

My parents are seeing them for their show at the Cavern later this year. They're also playing the new Manchester venue. I'm sure I'll end up tempted into going.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1342 on: June 25, 2024, 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 25, 2024, 10:00:54 am
Great stuff, Terry.

My dad played these a lot in the early 90s when I was growing up, so their music is up there with some of the first I really got to know. Loved seeing them at Castlefield Bowl a couple of years ago.

My parents are seeing them for their show at the Cavern later this year. They're also playing the new Manchester venue. I'm sure I'll end up tempted into going.

I was at that Castlefield Bowl gig - Johnny Marr appeared on stage with them for WWY!

Hoping to catch them later in the year too - they put on a good show, just decent and pleasant music.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1343 on: June 26, 2024, 11:08:55 am »
Went to Co-Op in Manchester to see Pearl Jam.

Really good venue for seeing bands live.

Pearl Jam were good (not great) but Eddie Vedder was struggling with his voice.  Mike McCready was unreal on the guitar. For guitar playing alone it was one of the very best performances Ive seen live.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1344 on: June 26, 2024, 12:13:01 pm »
Going to see Euros Childs at Future Yard in Birkenhead in October, what's it like as a venue? Also, any parking tips?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 am »
Is anyone attending the Manics and Suede concert at Cardiff Castle next week?


Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,146
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 25, 2024, 10:00:54 am
Great stuff, Terry.

My dad played these a lot in the early 90s when I was growing up, so their music is up there with some of the first I really got to know. Loved seeing them at Castlefield Bowl a couple of years ago.

My parents are seeing them for their show at the Cavern later this year. They're also playing the new Manchester venue. I'm sure I'll end up tempted into going.
Your Dad brought you up well, listening to them.
You must go see them, mate.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 25, 2024, 12:59:08 pm
I was at that Castlefield Bowl gig - Johnny Marr appeared on stage with them for WWY!

Hoping to catch them later in the year too - they put on a good show, just decent and pleasant music.
I was also at that Castlefield Bowl gig. That was also a great gig.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Underworld tonight
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 07:44:22 am
Is anyone attending the Manics and Suede concert at Cardiff Castle next week?



Wish I was, saw the Manics there a few years back and it was a great gig, in a great venue. Going down to Margate to see them in a few weeks instead.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:21:09 am
Wish I was, saw the Manics there a few years back and it was a great gig, in a great venue. Going down to Margate to see them in a few weeks instead.

They are definitely a band I want to see live again - first and only time was around 2007 maybe. Loved them at the time.

Contemplating going to see The National next Friday night at Cystal Palace Park but it's a nightmare to get to I think? Always remember that from Selhurst Park, journey is a bit shit for me way out east.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
Off to see Bloc Party next weekend for the first time in a while. Can't wait.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Was due to see Pearl Jam tomorrow, but theyve cancelled due to illness. Gutted
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 01:56:12 pm »
Saw Simple Minds last weekend at a small festival in Cornwall, not familiar with loads of their music beyond the hits but thought they were great live, really exceeded what I was expecting.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,185
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 02:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:01:14 pm
They are definitely a band I want to see live again - first and only time was around 2007 maybe. Loved them at the time.

Contemplating going to see The National next Friday night at Cystal Palace Park but it's a nightmare to get to I think? Always remember that from Selhurst Park, journey is a bit shit for me way out east.

I'm off to this and quite interested to see a gig at the park as they used to have gigs there years ago and there's even an old stage near the lake but don't think they use it. The park is actually quite a distance from the footie stadium. The TFL overground to Crystal Palace station or even Anerley (will be less busy but longer walk), is probably your best bet. From east, you'd be best off changing at Whitechapel or Canada Water.
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 03:02:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 26, 2024, 12:13:01 pm
Going to see Euros Childs at Future Yard in Birkenhead in October, what's it like as a venue? Also, any parking tips?

The venue is great. Decent sized stage area, good bar and a big outdoor area which sometimes has music on too. For me, it's the closest thing to the Kaz before it closed.

Parking is fine. There are side streets which are probably tickets but I'm fairly sure they aren't needed after 6pm. There's a carpark about 50 yards up the road that I think you pay on an app but not sure if that's open into the evening.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 06:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 03:02:42 pm
The venue is great. Decent sized stage area, good bar and a big outdoor area which sometimes has music on too. For me, it's the closest thing to the Kaz before it closed.

Parking is fine. There are side streets which are probably tickets but I'm fairly sure they aren't needed after 6pm. There's a carpark about 50 yards up the road that I think you pay on an app but not sure if that's open into the evening.

Brilliant, thanks a lot!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 02:13:52 pm
I'm off to this and quite interested to see a gig at the park as they used to have gigs there years ago and there's even an old stage near the lake but don't think they use it. The park is actually quite a distance from the footie stadium. The TFL overground to Crystal Palace station or even Anerley (will be less busy but longer walk), is probably your best bet. From east, you'd be best off changing at Whitechapel or Canada Water.

Cheers for this, Bloc Party playing there next Sunday ;D
Were staying in Croydon for it.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,931
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1357 on: Today at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:52:34 pm
Was due to see Pearl Jam tomorrow, but theyve cancelled due to illness. Gutted


Thats a shocker but not surprised after the Manchester gig on Tuesday when Eddie Vedder was struggling badly.


Get money back and buy a Green Day Wembley ticket?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 