I've seen a lot of arena talk on twitter/elsewhere the past week or so, obviously spurred by the opening of the new Manchester arena and Taylor Swift playing at Anfield. Building an 11k arena in town was so small minded even in 2007 or whenever it was built. Should have been closer to 20k then which is what we need now. I can't see it happening given the Echo is relatively new in the grand scheme of things but it would be lovely.



As well as that we should have a smaller venue built able to hold anywhere between 5-8 thousand or something like that. It'd attract well more artists I feel. Don't believe we have anything in that range. What we currently have is a number of smaller venues (<2000 capacity), the arena (11k) and one/soon to be two big stadiums (>50k). If these folks running the city are so keen on making it a place for big events then movement on those would be nice, act like one of the biggest cities in the UK for once.