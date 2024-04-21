Went to coop live last night for Black Keys, with United at home at the same time we did plan on it taking a long time to get there and back. Having not been to the neighbourhood for many years I was wondering about parking and we decided to book on site rather than take a chance in nearby (?) streets, and we easily parked and walked in to the venue in 5 minutes. 10 minutes of half assed security checks- if I am setting off your detectors then please scan me or look in my bag rather than send me repeatedly through the checkpoint until it passes me as ok somehow, then onto the concourse, given a free drink voucher for the trouble of the reschedule. All quite quiet and easy enough getting to seat etc.

great view and great sound, black keys awesome as always. Nothing fell from the ceiling.

Getting away from the venue to the car park quickly meant we were able to get out of the car park and away promptly, and home in an hour, but I expect others had much longer wait to exit the car park.

All in all it was a good experience despite its City ownership , however I did yearn for the good old days of GMex which was always more vibey.