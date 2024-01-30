Good old Ticketmaster presales.
Had a code to get into presale for Dua Lipa at the Albert Hall (for my wife and daughter, honest. I was just going to hang around backstage). Went on sale at 10, was logged in a few minutes before, opens at 10 and Im 17,467th in the queue.
Annoyingly waited til it got to my turn, and it gave me false hope, searched for available tickets and it said theyd all gone.
Such a palaver. Is that just touts and bots? Could I have logged on even earlier to get a higher place in the queue before the queue? Is it just a lottery when theres something like that with high demand in a smallish venue?
Daughter didnt know about it, was hoping to get them as a surprise so I can at least keep quiet about it.