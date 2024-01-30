Good old Ticketmaster presales.Had a code to get into presale for Dua Lipa at the Albert Hall (for my wife and daughter, honest. I was just going to hang around backstage). Went on sale at 10, was logged in a few minutes before, opens at 10 and Im 17,467th in the queue.Annoyingly waited til it got to my turn, and it gave me false hope, searched for available tickets and it said theyd all gone.Such a palaver. Is that just touts and bots? Could I have logged on even earlier to get a higher place in the queue before the queue? Is it just a lottery when theres something like that with high demand in a smallish venue?Daughter didnt know about it, was hoping to get them as a surprise so I can at least keep quiet about it.