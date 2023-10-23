« previous next »
Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 23, 2023, 03:59:21 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 22, 2023, 01:55:50 am
Surprised at the Pearl Jam pricing. They railed against the ticketing companies decades ago. It must be a genuine cost of putting the price of concerts these days. I know insurance is a massive component as evidenced by some acts skipping Ireland completely due to the outlay.

Pearl Jam are also advocating 'all-in-pricing' which means no additional costs or surge pricing like what's happened with the current US Springsteen tour.
Yeah I remember Pearl Jam refusing to work with Ticketmaster in the 90s.
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,371
  • Bring the noise
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 23, 2023, 11:13:51 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 23, 2023, 02:38:27 pm
Bought 2 tickets for Rammstein in the "Firezone" at Marseilles (got lucky).  2 Lads in Mid 50's in the mosh pit - should be fun.  At least we have 24 hours to recover on the Sunday. 

Anyone know any good boozers etc would be appreciated - staying in the south side of the vieux port with views over it




Arent Rammstein or two of them implicated in some abuse scandal? I was reading something a couple of weeks ago, here it is not sure if the charges have been dropped but the Germans are not happy with them.

https://amp.dw.com/en/rammstein-sexual-assault-allegations-a-timeline/a-66716970
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 24, 2023, 08:28:26 am
Don't think anything came of it, think it was the lead singer who was being implicated.
Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,411
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 24, 2023, 09:59:39 am
Yeah charges dropped.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 27, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.
Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 27, 2023, 09:25:12 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 27, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.

Yeah it's sound. Saw Mac Demarco there a good few years back. I don't like the majority of the O2 venues but this one is actually pretty good
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,371
  • Bring the noise
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 27, 2023, 03:17:57 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 27, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.


March 89 Happy Mondays , was incredible in there that night.
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 01:21:33 pm
Pink playing 2 nights at Anfield next year.
Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 01:48:40 pm
Went to see Greta Van Fleet last night.

Not that impressed by them to be honest. Quite bland.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 06:12:12 pm
Quote from: blert596 on November 21, 2023, 01:48:40 pm
Went to see Greta Van Fleet last night.

Not that impressed by them to be honest. Quite bland.
My mate is going to Wembley to see them this week. He loves them, I prefer Rival Sons but like some of the earlier Greta Van Fleet stuff
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,318
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 06:16:19 pm
Tool are playing Manchester next june. £80 for cheapest ticket.

Fuck that
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 21, 2023, 06:16:19 pm
Tool are playing Manchester next june. £80 for cheapest ticket.

Fuck that
I was looking at a gig to go watch in Amsterdam. Theyre playing the Ziggo Dome next year. Some of the floor tickets quite close the stage are going for about £600 (might be resale but its on NL ticketmaster)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,318
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 21, 2023, 06:23:23 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 21, 2023, 06:22:44 pm
I was looking at a gig to go watch in Amsterdam. Theyre playing the Ziggo Dome next year. Some of the floor tickets quite close the stage are going for about £600
christ. Mugs game

Could not be arsed
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 22, 2023, 10:04:40 am
Got tickets for the Lightning Seed's greatest hits tour next December at Manchester Albert Hall.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 22, 2023, 05:31:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 21, 2023, 09:26:31 am
We considered going to see Pearl Jam in London in the summer, the ticket price?, £130 or so, shameless and shameful.

Price of tickets for bigger concerts has gone through the roof in the last 5 years.

Pretty much gone from 50-60 quid a ticket to easily north of 100 if it's a big gig (i.e. outside of an arena).

In my experience big  indoor arena gigs (AO, O2 etc) are getting to the point were most tickets are 60+ quid.

The other issue nowadays are tickets for gigs are generally like gold dust. In addition, loads of tickets are tagged with some sort of hospitality angle or VIP moniker. Means a bigger proportion of tickets, and those left after initial scramble are massively over priced.

I suspect the other big driver is increasing cost. For venues. For shipping equipment. For staff etc..
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Santa nMe® stitting in a tree

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,345
  • Legend
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 22, 2023, 05:41:37 pm
Who's going to be watching the Eminem concert (within Fortnite) on 2nd? That's a mad collaboration.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 23, 2023, 10:57:14 am
Managed to see Ezra Collective at the Sydney Recital Hall last night. For what was built as a 1200 seat venue for chamber music it sure allowed them to blow the roof off. They had everyone up on the feet from the get go until the end. No lyrics just 1.5 hours of joy.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 27, 2023, 09:12:26 pm
Lee Fields was fantastic last night at the Sydney Opera House. Teskey Brothers this Friday and The War On Drugs on the Opera House Forecourt next Tuesday.

Hectic week.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sinatra was Singing

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 28, 2023, 05:07:47 pm
Bdrmm yesterday evening. Enjoyable shoegazey sounds. Definitely would go see again.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • Bring the noise
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 30, 2023, 07:56:09 am
Went to see Strays last night in Liverpool. Best new band Ive seen in years, packed club totally responsive to their blend of Talking Heads/Magazine/Stone Roses with a vocalist who sings from the heart and diaphragm rather than the nose. Amazing that these are lurking on the fringes of the young bands out there and no doubt they will be the next big thing to come out of the city. Short set packed with great songs.
Also note best response to over excited shouting from some bloke in the crowd thanks Nan, had me in stitches.
Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
November 30, 2023, 09:26:15 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on November 22, 2023, 05:41:37 pm
Who's going to be watching the Eminem concert (within Fortnite) on 2nd? That's a mad collaboration.
I wouldn't. He is so past it. I saw him a couple of years ago and it looked like someone's Dad trying to do Eminem on Karaoke.
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
December 6, 2023, 10:43:41 am
Underworld @ The Piece Hall, Halifax 28th June

Was on my wish list. Never seen them even though i've been a fan for nearly 30 years.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
December 6, 2023, 09:12:58 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on December  6, 2023, 10:43:41 am
Underworld @ The Piece Hall, Halifax 28th June

Was on my wish list. Never seen them even though i've been a fan for nearly 30 years.

With The Chemical Brothers still one of the best live electronic acts you'll ever see. Saw them at the Sydney Opera House a few years ago and when we left after by goddaughter from Dublin said 'I can't believe I've just been to a rave in that building'.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
December 7, 2023, 08:00:33 am
Seeing the Smile in March next year

should be alright. Expect to be enjoying more as a muso than a fan
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,299
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
December 7, 2023, 09:21:16 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2023, 09:12:58 pm
With The Chemical Brothers still one of the best live electronic acts you'll ever see.

Best live electronic act I've ever seen - Justice
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
December 7, 2023, 05:19:46 pm
Live at the fabulous Piece Hall in Halifax for 2024 so far:
Nile Rodgers/Chic/sophie ellis Bextor
Richard Ashcroft
Jess Glynne
Status quo
Pixies
Tom Odell
McFly
fatboy Slim
Crowded House
Sheryl Crowe
Underworld
Rick Astley
Tom Jones
Idles
Noel Gallagher
PJ Harvey

more to come.. oh and if anyone new to Halifax is coming to these feel free to pm me for the best pubs/bars and food places
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,718
  • Truthiness
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Yesterday at 12:01:17 pm
Got tickets for the Killers indoors in Dublin's 3Arena next June with support from Travis. Delighted with that.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Yesterday at 02:26:28 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  7, 2023, 09:21:16 am
Best live electronic act I've ever seen - Justice

Also add Leftfield, Orbital, Faithless to the mix of amazing electronic acts.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,038
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Yesterday at 07:51:03 pm
The The in Manchester, September.
Were brilliant at the Royal Court for Dusk tour
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,890
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 07:25:23 am
Quote from: andyrol on December  7, 2023, 05:19:46 pm
more to come.. oh and if anyone new to Halifax is coming to these feel free to pm me for the best pubs/bars and food places

Well worth 40min round trip to Bradford for a Ruby too.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 10:35:15 am
spice delight- princess st in Halifax town centre, as good as Bradford currys ( well ok chef/owner is from Bradford ).
