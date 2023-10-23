We considered going to see Pearl Jam in London in the summer, the ticket price?, £130 or so, shameless and shameful.



Price of tickets for bigger concerts has gone through the roof in the last 5 years.Pretty much gone from 50-60 quid a ticket to easily north of 100 if it's a big gig (i.e. outside of an arena).In my experience big indoor arena gigs (AO, O2 etc) are getting to the point were most tickets are 60+ quid.The other issue nowadays are tickets for gigs are generally like gold dust. In addition, loads of tickets are tagged with some sort of hospitality angle or VIP moniker. Means a bigger proportion of tickets, and those left after initial scramble are massively over priced.I suspect the other big driver is increasing cost. For venues. For shipping equipment. For staff etc..