Surprised at the Pearl Jam pricing. They railed against the ticketing companies decades ago. It must be a genuine cost of putting the price of concerts these days. I know insurance is a massive component as evidenced by some acts skipping Ireland completely due to the outlay.Pearl Jam are also advocating 'all-in-pricing' which means no additional costs or surge pricing like what's happened with the current US Springsteen tour.
Bought 2 tickets for Rammstein in the "Firezone" at Marseilles (got lucky). 2 Lads in Mid 50's in the mosh pit - should be fun. At least we have 24 hours to recover on the Sunday. Anyone know any good boozers etc would be appreciated - staying in the south side of the vieux port with views over it
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.
Went to see Greta Van Fleet last night.Not that impressed by them to be honest. Quite bland.
Tool are playing Manchester next june. £80 for cheapest ticket.Fuck that
I was looking at a gig to go watch in Amsterdam. Theyre playing the Ziggo Dome next year. Some of the floor tickets quite close the stage are going for about £600
