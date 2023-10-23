« previous next »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 22, 2023, 01:55:50 am
Surprised at the Pearl Jam pricing. They railed against the ticketing companies decades ago. It must be a genuine cost of putting the price of concerts these days. I know insurance is a massive component as evidenced by some acts skipping Ireland completely due to the outlay.

Pearl Jam are also advocating 'all-in-pricing' which means no additional costs or surge pricing like what's happened with the current US Springsteen tour.
Yeah I remember Pearl Jam refusing to work with Ticketmaster in the 90s.
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 23, 2023, 02:38:27 pm
Bought 2 tickets for Rammstein in the "Firezone" at Marseilles (got lucky).  2 Lads in Mid 50's in the mosh pit - should be fun.  At least we have 24 hours to recover on the Sunday. 

Anyone know any good boozers etc would be appreciated - staying in the south side of the vieux port with views over it




Arent Rammstein or two of them implicated in some abuse scandal? I was reading something a couple of weeks ago, here it is not sure if the charges have been dropped but the Germans are not happy with them.

https://amp.dw.com/en/rammstein-sexual-assault-allegations-a-timeline/a-66716970
Don't think anything came of it, think it was the lead singer who was being implicated.
Yeah charges dropped.
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 27, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.

Yeah it's sound. Saw Mac Demarco there a good few years back. I don't like the majority of the O2 venues but this one is actually pretty good
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 27, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Mountford Hall OK as a venue?, mate of mine is looking me to go to Happy Mondays/Inspiral Carpets there in March next year.


March 89 Happy Mondays , was incredible in there that night.
Pink playing 2 nights at Anfield next year.
Went to see Greta Van Fleet last night.

Not that impressed by them to be honest. Quite bland.
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 01:48:40 pm
Went to see Greta Van Fleet last night.

Not that impressed by them to be honest. Quite bland.
My mate is going to Wembley to see them this week. He loves them, I prefer Rival Sons but like some of the earlier Greta Van Fleet stuff
Tool are playing Manchester next june. £80 for cheapest ticket.

Fuck that
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm
Tool are playing Manchester next june. £80 for cheapest ticket.

Fuck that
I was looking at a gig to go watch in Amsterdam. Theyre playing the Ziggo Dome next year. Some of the floor tickets quite close the stage are going for about £600 (might be resale but its on NL ticketmaster)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:22:44 pm
I was looking at a gig to go watch in Amsterdam. Theyre playing the Ziggo Dome next year. Some of the floor tickets quite close the stage are going for about £600
christ. Mugs game

Could not be arsed
Got tickets for the Lightning Seed's greatest hits tour next December at Manchester Albert Hall.
