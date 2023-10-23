Bought 2 tickets for Rammstein in the "Firezone" at Marseilles (got lucky). 2 Lads in Mid 50's in the mosh pit - should be fun. At least we have 24 hours to recover on the Sunday.



Anyone know any good boozers etc would be appreciated - staying in the south side of the vieux port with views over it



Arent Rammstein or two of them implicated in some abuse scandal? I was reading something a couple of weeks ago, here it is not sure if the charges have been dropped but the Germans are not happy with them.