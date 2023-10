Saw Rival Sons last night with a few mates and nephew. Was boss. Couple of lads were meant to be meeting us who didnt show (Mates of nephew ive never met). On train back this morning at half 9 from Manchester all buzzing about the night when nephew gets phone call from 3 mates telling him his mates dead (One of the lads who was meant to be meeting us). Died in a traffic accident 7.30 this morning . If hed have turned up to the gig hedve been on that train this morning with us