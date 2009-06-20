Primal Scream were good.
I rocked up about 5mins before they came on stage so missed J&MC.
I was there for most of it. Black Angels were dull, JAMC were good and played the hits, Primals played a strange set that was heavy on Beautiful Future and Give Out But Don't Give Up, nothing from either Xtmntr or Vanishing Point (ie. two of their three best albums).
Went to Rally Festival the following day and it alternated between pissing it down and pouring down. Highlights were Charlotte Adigéry (even if she did seem to mime some of it), Squid, who had the only mosh pit of the day, and Leon Vynehall who played a banging set.
Going to Reading Festival in a few weeks, any recommendations on who people would go to see would be welcome.
Yard Act, Rina Sawayama, The Murder Capital and TV Girl (though I'm not sure what they'd be like live). Like SDDL said, there's not a lot there.