The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 23, 2023, 11:52:22 am
Went to see Ocean Colour Scene and Richard Ashcroft last night in Reading for some 90s nostalgia. Really enjoyed it in the pissing rain.
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 24, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 23, 2023, 11:50:44 am
I love the Castlefield Bowl! If we want to see a band on tour we always check if theyre playing there and book that. I love the trains that go by and stop too.

Saw Crowded House there last summer and they really enjoyed the trains going over.
It looks a great venue. Must have a fairly small capacity though?
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 24, 2023, 10:50:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 24, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
It looks a great venue. Must have a fairly small capacity though?

Yeah I was surprised to hear Pulp played there - just under 9k and completely outdoors too.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 25, 2023, 11:48:58 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 16, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Going to be disco this time, well mostly/sort of.

Anyway fun dancy stuff.

Went well.

Ended up doing 4 sets over the weekend. 2 reggae, 2 basically disco.
.adam

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 28, 2023, 01:51:45 pm
Quote from: smutchin on December  6, 2022, 09:26:38 pm
Excellent. They really are a top live band. Ian Devaney is a great front man. Definitely want to see them again as soon as I can.

Off to see them in October in Manchester. Anyone else going?
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 28, 2023, 02:04:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 25, 2023, 11:48:58 am
Went well.

Ended up doing 4 sets over the weekend. 2 reggae, 2 basically disco.

Nice.  Indoor\outdoor? Decent weather?
When are you posting the set list.  Ideally in youtube music format (for some weird reason I don't like spotify)....
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 3, 2023, 12:53:14 pm
I've got a spare for tomorrow's Jesus & Mary Chain \ Primal Scream at Crystal Palace Bowl,
PM if you want it.
Will go into a hat if I've got more than one request by 9pm tonight.

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 3, 2023, 01:10:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 28, 2023, 02:04:17 pm
Nice.  Indoor\outdoor? Decent weather?
When are you posting the set list.  Ideally in youtube music format (for some weird reason I don't like spotify)....

Only just seen this.

Fortunately indoor as the weather was poor. Not sure I can remember the set list, at least not in order.
ChrisOH

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 3, 2023, 01:32:46 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 23, 2023, 11:50:44 am
I love the Castlefield Bowl! If we want to see a band on tour we always check if theyre playing there and book that. I love the trains that go by and stop too.

Saw Crowded House there last summer and they really enjoyed the trains going over.

The other week, Porcupine Tree finished with their song called Trains. Steven Wilson played along with it which was funny.
Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 4, 2023, 11:04:19 am
Quote from: ChrisOH on August  3, 2023, 01:32:46 pm
The other week, Porcupine Tree finished with their song called Trains. Steven Wilson played along with it which was funny.

Possibly biggest cheers of the night when those trains went past
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 4, 2023, 12:25:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August  3, 2023, 12:53:14 pm
I've got a spare for tomorrow's Jesus & Mary Chain \ Primal Scream at Crystal Palace Bowl,
PM if you want it.
Will go into a hat if I've got more than one request by 9pm tonight.
I've already got one, be interested to hear what you thought afterwards.
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 4, 2023, 06:02:55 pm
Got a mate that needs one? Hate to see it wasted?
classycarra

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 4, 2023, 06:17:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August  4, 2023, 06:02:55 pm
Got a mate that needs one? Hate to see it wasted?
I might be about mate, working in S London today - cant tell when it kicks off, but hopefully I can escape work in time (as long as it wouldn't interrupt your evening). have pm'd you
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 4, 2023, 06:59:03 pm
Have replied
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 7, 2023, 01:13:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August  4, 2023, 12:25:58 pm
I've already got one, be interested to hear what you thought afterwards.

Primal Scream were good.
I rocked up about 5mins before they came on stage so missed J&MC.
Dull Tools

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 9, 2023, 05:03:30 pm
Going to Reading Festival in a few weeks, any recommendations on who people would go to see would be welcome.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 9, 2023, 05:23:33 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on August  9, 2023, 05:03:30 pm
Going to Reading Festival in a few weeks, any recommendations on who people would go to see would be welcome.

Bicep
Andy C
Shy FX
Baby Queen

That's about it, hardly worth it for the hassle of enduring Reading festival.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 10, 2023, 09:47:20 am
Quote from: PaulF on August  7, 2023, 01:13:29 pm
Primal Scream were good.
I rocked up about 5mins before they came on stage so missed J&MC.
I was there for most of it. Black Angels were dull, JAMC were good and played the hits, Primals played a strange set that was heavy on Beautiful Future and Give Out But Don't Give Up, nothing from either Xtmntr or Vanishing Point (ie. two of their three best albums).

Went to Rally Festival the following day and it alternated between pissing it down and pouring down. Highlights were Charlotte Adigéry (even if she did seem to mime some of it), Squid, who had the only mosh pit of the day, and Leon Vynehall who played a banging set.

Quote from: Dull Tools on August  9, 2023, 05:03:30 pm
Going to Reading Festival in a few weeks, any recommendations on who people would go to see would be welcome.
Yard Act, Rina Sawayama, The Murder Capital and TV Girl (though I'm not sure what they'd be like live). Like SDDL said, there's not a lot there.

Filler.

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 14, 2023, 12:41:44 am
Off to Green Man festival tomorrow. A week in the Welsh hills. I'm not exactly sure about what I'm looking forward to tho. I imagine if you'd succeeded in doing all the things you wanted to for the poor bastard dog sitters who were going to spend a week living in your hovel while you partied at a festival for 5 days you'd just be looking forward to STUFF! GREAT LIFE AFFIRMING STUFF.

One day, I swear, people WILL want to stay here.



edit: They get to spend 5 whole days with my record collection tho! How good is that!?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 15, 2023, 01:24:11 pm
Green Man line up is great this year, espcially the mid-to-top part of the card. I always go to End of the Road, which usually does better because they book so strong further down the bill, but it isn't even close this time.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 15, 2023, 03:33:54 pm
Next up "double-header", this weekend Beautiful Days, next weekend Shambala

Two completely contrasting festivals.
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 23, 2023, 10:15:55 pm
Oooh shambala is near me. Driven past a few times and wondered what's going on. What's it like?
Filler.

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 23, 2023, 10:37:28 pm
I will remember GM23 as the day I got seen by my 13 year old son to be skinning up and then to be found out by my 10 year old daughter THE NEXT DAY that I carried something that smelled like weed.


Son is like 'yeah whatever' and daughter thinks I'm a criminal.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 24, 2023, 10:08:38 am
For some reason I decided to grab a 1/2 price ticket to see Culture Club supported by Berlin next week in Sydney. Never been an album owning fan but I can never forget seeing the video of 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me' back in 1982 as a 13 year old and thinking what's that all about. I still think Time (Clock Of The Heart) is a cracking tune.

December has me seeing The War On Drugs for the 4th time playing on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. Also just locked in tickets for Jungle, who for some reason have passed me by over the past few years but down I'm all in.
Snail

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 27, 2023, 11:06:26 pm
Billie Eilish is superb and supremely fucking talented. The real deal.
Dull Tools

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 29, 2023, 12:14:02 pm
Quote from: Snail on August 27, 2023, 11:06:26 pm
Billie Eilish is superb and supremely fucking talented. The real deal.
Saw her on Sunday night at Reading. She was incredible.
jambutty

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 1, 2023, 01:57:04 am
Me mate Sammo is in town.  Sandoners know him well.

Bruce in Liverpool and NJ are on his bucket list.

We've got tix for Saturday.
Snail

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 2, 2023, 01:24:01 am
As I posted in the Tiny Desk thread, boygenius blew my fucking mind a couple of weeks ago. Here's a video of me screeching like a child at fireworks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZc5HEuFy-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZc5HEuFy-0</a>
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 5, 2023, 11:09:58 am
End of the Road is always a great weekend, but a disappointing line up on paper translated to one that's probably the weakest of the few I've been to and the first time no one I saw really blew me away.

Having said that, hardly anyone was 'bad', most were good to very good and a few - Fatoumane Diawara, Bodega, King Gizzard - really stood out. Hoping they get that and the organisational issues that lead to things like power cuts sorted out for 2024.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 5, 2023, 11:35:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on August 23, 2023, 10:15:55 pm
Oooh shambala is near me. Driven past a few times and wondered what's going on. What's it like?

Quite frankly superb.

Very eco/social conscious. Colourful party vibe, extremely friendly crowd.

No big name acts (except DJ's), more interesting relatively unknown acts.

Superb organisation.
Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 5, 2023, 11:48:56 am
Anyone gone to Burning Man  8)
AndyInVA

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 14, 2023, 01:57:49 am
There is rock festival near me that has a staggering line up. Blue Ridge Rock Festival. I live in a pretty rural part of the world and to see the line up for this festival 30 miles away is insane.

The first two versions of the festival were beset with problems and this third one was unreal. The management clearly did not plan anywhere near enough and seemed to drop the ball on everything. Lack of staff so some people were in line for 6 hurs or so to get in. Not enough water available. Not enough shelter. Not enough stage hands to support the bands getting their kit on to the stage. Loads of people are liking it to Fyre Festival as a master fuck up. Several people flew in from England a couple even from Austrailia. The last two days of a 4 day concert were cancelled. The promoters said because of weather. The real reason when you scratch under the surface is because loads of staff quit after working 18 hour days with no food or water and a total lack of care from senior management.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=604iHUhK1Ac

A well known roadie with a youtube channel did a great video on his worst festival experience after 20 years in the business. It is a terrible shame for all the fans who lost their time and money for such a badly put together event. It is clear the line up attracted literally 50,000 plus fans to some fields in rural Virginia but there simply wasn't the infrastructure to support that many people. The story may even make the BBC.
jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 14, 2023, 02:26:59 pm
Quote from: Snail on September  2, 2023, 01:24:01 am
As I posted in the Tiny Desk thread, boygenius blew my fucking mind a couple of weeks ago. Here's a video of me screeching like a child at fireworks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZc5HEuFy-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZc5HEuFy-0</a>

Was gutted to miss the recent Halifax gigs - just ended up being too close to a trip abroad and my house move. Will have to hope the next tour is a bigger one.

BBC Six Music are repeating Phoebe Bridgers' 'artist in residence' shows at 9pm throughout this week, from a couple of years ago I believe - very enjoyable listening.
Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 14, 2023, 03:11:43 pm
Quote from: jackh on September 14, 2023, 02:26:59 pm
Was gutted to miss the recent Halifax gigs - just ended up being too close to a trip abroad and my house move. Will have to hope the next tour is a bigger one.

BBC Six Music are repeating Phoebe Bridgers' 'artist in residence' shows at 9pm throughout this week, from a couple of years ago I believe - very enjoyable listening.

Went down really well in the Fax - be interesting to see which bands tip up next year.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 27, 2023, 09:55:34 am
Anyone caught The National on their European tour dates here? Or going to see them?

Was at the Ally Pally to see them last night - super impressed!
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 27, 2023, 12:07:48 pm
I see the Taylor Swift gigs are being screened in Vue cinemas. So I'm not quite so gutted that I didn't get gig tickets :)
£20 a pop though, for the cinema.  Can we buy shares in her?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 27, 2023, 12:11:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 27, 2023, 12:07:48 pm
I see the Taylor Swift gigs are being screened in Vue cinemas. So I'm not quite so gutted that I didn't get gig tickets :)
£20 a pop though, for the cinema.  Can we buy shares in her?

And apparently no membership discounts.

She really is a cynical money making machine.
filopastry

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 28, 2023, 10:04:24 am
Off to see Muse at the O2 on Sunday, hopefully should be fun, they normally do put on a good show.
damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 02:49:21 pm
The U2 Vegas show is getting rave reviews and the videos of it look spectacular. Would love to see it in person.
