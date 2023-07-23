I love the Castlefield Bowl! If we want to see a band on tour we always check if theyre playing there and book that. I love the trains that go by and stop too.Saw Crowded House there last summer and they really enjoyed the trains going over.
It looks a great venue. Must have a fairly small capacity though?
Going to be disco this time, well mostly/sort of. Anyway fun dancy stuff.
Excellent. They really are a top live band. Ian Devaney is a great front man. Definitely want to see them again as soon as I can.
Went well.Ended up doing 4 sets over the weekend. 2 reggae, 2 basically disco.
Nice. Indoor\outdoor? Decent weather?When are you posting the set list. Ideally in youtube music format (for some weird reason I don't like spotify)....
The other week, Porcupine Tree finished with their song called Trains. Steven Wilson played along with it which was funny.
I've got a spare for tomorrow's Jesus & Mary Chain \ Primal Scream at Crystal Palace Bowl,PM if you want it.Will go into a hat if I've got more than one request by 9pm tonight.
