The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1120 on: July 23, 2023, 11:52:22 am
Went to see Ocean Colour Scene and Richard Ashcroft last night in Reading for some 90s nostalgia. Really enjoyed it in the pissing rain.


PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1121 on: July 24, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 23, 2023, 11:50:44 am
I love the Castlefield Bowl! If we want to see a band on tour we always check if theyre playing there and book that. I love the trains that go by and stop too.

Saw Crowded House there last summer and they really enjoyed the trains going over.
It looks a great venue. Must have a fairly small capacity though?


Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1122 on: July 24, 2023, 10:50:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 24, 2023, 08:42:48 pm
It looks a great venue. Must have a fairly small capacity though?

Yeah I was surprised to hear Pulp played there - just under 9k and completely outdoors too.


Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1123 on: July 25, 2023, 11:48:58 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 16, 2023, 10:39:38 pm
Going to be disco this time, well mostly/sort of.

Anyway fun dancy stuff.

Went well.

Ended up doing 4 sets over the weekend. 2 reggae, 2 basically disco.


.adam

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1124 on: July 28, 2023, 01:51:45 pm
Quote from: smutchin on December  6, 2022, 09:26:38 pm
Excellent. They really are a top live band. Ian Devaney is a great front man. Definitely want to see them again as soon as I can.

Off to see them in October in Manchester. Anyone else going?
PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1125 on: July 28, 2023, 02:04:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 25, 2023, 11:48:58 am
Went well.

Ended up doing 4 sets over the weekend. 2 reggae, 2 basically disco.

Nice.  Indoor\outdoor? Decent weather?
When are you posting the set list.  Ideally in youtube music format (for some weird reason I don't like spotify)....


PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm
I've got a spare for tomorrow's Jesus & Mary Chain \ Primal Scream at Crystal Palace Bowl,
PM if you want it.
Will go into a hat if I've got more than one request by 9pm tonight.



Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 28, 2023, 02:04:17 pm
Nice.  Indoor\outdoor? Decent weather?
When are you posting the set list.  Ideally in youtube music format (for some weird reason I don't like spotify)....

Only just seen this.

Fortunately indoor as the weather was poor. Not sure I can remember the set list, at least not in order.


ChrisOH

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Reply #1128 on: Today at 01:32:46 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 23, 2023, 11:50:44 am
I love the Castlefield Bowl! If we want to see a band on tour we always check if theyre playing there and book that. I love the trains that go by and stop too.

Saw Crowded House there last summer and they really enjoyed the trains going over.

The other week, Porcupine Tree finished with their song called Trains. Steven Wilson played along with it which was funny.

