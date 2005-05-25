« previous next »
Offline Rhi

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1080 on: July 4, 2023, 01:33:56 pm »
Saw Sigur Ros & the London Symphony Orchestra at the old ancient theatre (Odeon of Herodes Atticus) in Athens last week.

The Chicks at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight.

Variety is the spice of life and all that.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online redgriffin73

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1081 on: July 4, 2023, 01:44:28 pm »
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1082 on: July 4, 2023, 02:08:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  4, 2023, 01:44:28 pm
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.

I was tempted I must admit!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1083 on: July 4, 2023, 05:55:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  4, 2023, 01:44:28 pm
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.

Same...48 hours on from Red Rum Club, the Coral, and James, with Interpol to follow on Sunday. What a week!

Enjoy!
Online PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1084 on: July 5, 2023, 08:09:18 am »
Quote from: jackh on July  4, 2023, 05:55:14 pm
Same...48 hours on from Red Rum Club, the Coral, and James, with Interpol to follow on Sunday. What a week!

Enjoy!
How was it.
James last night was decent .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1085 on: July 5, 2023, 08:54:22 am »
Bruce Springsteen tomorrow and I've only heard a few songs haha.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1086 on: July 5, 2023, 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  5, 2023, 08:54:22 am
Bruce Springsteen tomorrow and I've only heard a few songs haha.

You'll be greatly disappointed.  ::)
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1087 on: July 5, 2023, 09:37:28 am »
Is Silvio from Sopranos still in Bruce's band?

If answer 'no' my own interest drops off
Offline harryc

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1088 on: July 5, 2023, 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  5, 2023, 09:37:28 am
Is Silvio from Sopranos still in Bruce's band?

If answer 'no' my own interest drops off

Steve Van Zandt still very much part of the E Street Band.

The Boss was fantastic at Villa park a few weeks backs.
Offline Trada

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1089 on: July 5, 2023, 10:37:08 am »
I always think these type of festivals look fun and the tickets are so cheap £53 for weekend camping

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aBGX0kfRslA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aBGX0kfRslA</a>
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Alan_X

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1090 on: July 5, 2023, 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  4, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
So excited. never been to a festival. never seen pulp.
Do you think they'll play more or less the same set list from Finsbury Park for Transmt?

Also, I'm meeting a mate at Transmt, I've got a tote bag for him from the Wedding Present. Although they say only a4 sized bags allowed in, will they allow the bag in if it's clearly empty?

The set list will probably be the same - all bangers, no new stuff. If the bag is empty it shouldn't be a problem but best to check with the venue. Rules could be different.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online redgriffin73

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1091 on: July 5, 2023, 11:07:03 am »
Pulp last night was brilliant. I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards. Longest queue I saw was for the merch stall! Really lucky with the weather too as rain had been forecast all week.

Only slight negative thing I'd say is that we were fairly near the seated bit at the back and to the side and the sound didn't always carry too well, couldn't always make out what Jarvis was saying between songs, and Common People at the end was more like listening to a bad Manc karaoke version!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1092 on: July 5, 2023, 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  5, 2023, 11:07:03 am
I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards.

I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.
Legacy fan

Offline jediwarrior

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1093 on: July 5, 2023, 11:46:14 am »
Saw Guns n' Roses at Hyde Park last Friday. Very good and vocals a lot better than the TV viewing of Glastonbury. Axl still dodgy on a few songs and notes but a 3 hour long concert was very enjoyable.

Friday night I got Iron Maiden at the 02 and then Saturday Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park for another 3 hour concert. My legs and back ain't going thank me on Sunday  ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1094 on: July 5, 2023, 12:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on July  5, 2023, 11:28:49 am
I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.

We parked about a 10-minute walk away, just over the canal bridge. Some of my friends used to live around there so knew some handy parking, was pretty quick back to the motorway from there.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1095 on: July 5, 2023, 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on July  5, 2023, 11:28:49 am
I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.

Saw Porcupine Tree there and thought it was about 5-6K capacity - and it was brilliant (weather especially).  Toilets, not a clue.  Can of Birra Moretti £6.  Take your choice.
Offline driftinwest

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1096 on: July 5, 2023, 08:55:39 pm »
Was at the AO arena last night to see the chicks, they where brilliant
. Maren  Morris opened the show, she has a good band and great voice.
I was driving so wasn't drinking but doubt I'd have paid £16.90 for a 2 pint plastic glass of larger. These venues really rip you off some of the prices for food and sweets where we'll over the top £9 for a bag of popcorn,  maybe I'm to old for these gigs. The show was brilliant though.
If my assistant had not signalled a goal, I would have given a penalty and sent off goalkeeper Patr Cheh. he beeped me to signal the foul. The noise from the crowd  stopped me hearing it, I have been involved at places like Barcelona, Ibrox, Old Trafford, Arsenal, but I've never in my life been involved in such an atmosphere. IT WAS INCREDIBLE

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1097 on: July 5, 2023, 09:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on July  4, 2023, 01:33:56 pm
Saw Sigur Ros & the London Symphony Orchestra at the old ancient theatre (Odeon of Herodes Atticus) in Athens last week.

Christ. What was that like?

Sounds like one of those once in a lifetime type of things.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1098 on: July 5, 2023, 10:00:01 pm »
£6.50 a pint of lager at transmt. Doesn't seem too bad. Though I suppose it's tenants. So really bad.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Shaun101

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1099 on: July 5, 2023, 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on July  5, 2023, 11:46:14 am
Saw Guns n' Roses at Hyde Park last Friday. Very good and vocals a lot better than the TV viewing of Glastonbury. Axl still dodgy on a few songs and notes but a 3 hour long concert was very enjoyable.

Friday night I got Iron Maiden at the 02 and then Saturday Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park for another 3 hour concert. My legs and back ain't going thank me on Sunday  ;D

Saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue on Saturday (Meh) and Maiden last night in Birmingham, they were amazing. I am at O2 Saturday with some mates from London cant wait
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1100 on: July 6, 2023, 08:24:27 am »
Saw Elton John last night. First part of the show was quite meh with lots of his latest songs which I honestly didn't expect many of as this is his farewell tour. But the second part was one big tour de force of his hits. The tour is named Farewell Yellow Brick Road so obviously he finished the show with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Loved it!

Going to see Springsteen on Tuesday and I can't wait! I've been a fan since 1983 and given his gae this could (hopefully not) be his last time in Denmark.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1101 on: July 6, 2023, 08:27:10 am »
James at De Montfort hall in Leicester on Tuesday was incredible.

Part of their orchestral tour, amazing versions and arrangements of some great songs. One of the best gigs I've been to in years. Sound was really good, and that definitely helps.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1102 on: July 6, 2023, 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on July  6, 2023, 08:27:10 am
James at De Montfort hall in Leicester on Tuesday was incredible.

Part of their orchestral tour, amazing versions and arrangements of some great songs. One of the best gigs I've been to in years. Sound was really good, and that definitely helps.
Some of it was amazing. Some I found quite dull. But I'm not a big James fan. Just really like some of his popular stuff.
One track near end of second session was ace. Need to go find it.
Were you sat centrally, I found I was only really fed by one 'speaker' though to be fair I was almost in line with it.
Nice venue and easy to get away from too.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jediwarrior

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1103 on: July 7, 2023, 12:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on July  5, 2023, 10:51:57 pm
Saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue on Saturday (Meh) and Maiden last night in Birmingham, they were amazing. I am at O2 Saturday with some mates from London cant wait

Never been a fan of Motley Crue I've heard that Vince can hardly sing and keep up, was that true?
Online PaulF

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1104 on: July 7, 2023, 11:37:33 pm »
Pulp absolutely smashed it at transmt.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online blert596

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1105 on: July 8, 2023, 12:26:21 pm »
My lads at Transmit today...

All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online andyrol

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1106 on: July 8, 2023, 01:33:56 pm »
James and support Jamie Webster - both fantastic at the Piece Hall Halifax last night, the final 3 of sit down,
Laid,sometimes was amazing
Offline Zeppelin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1107 on: July 9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm »
Red Rum Club at the Salt and Tar in Bootle last night in an absolute downpour. Fantastic gig, but ended up soaked to the skin.
Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1108 on: July 9, 2023, 03:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on July  9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm
Red Rum Club at the Salt and Tar in Bootle last night in an absolute downpour. Fantastic gig, but ended up soaked to the skin.

Had noticed they were getting some good attention, but hadn't focused on them myself - saw them at the Pier Head the other week (supporting The Coral and James) and thought that they were fantastic. Planning to pick up the albums soon.
Offline Rhi

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1109 on: July 10, 2023, 06:32:01 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on July  5, 2023, 08:55:39 pm
Was at the AO arena last night to see the chicks, they where brilliant
. Maren  Morris opened the show, she has a good band and great voice.
I was driving so wasn't drinking but doubt I'd have paid £16.90 for a 2 pint plastic glass of larger. These venues really rip you off some of the prices for food and sweets where we'll over the top £9 for a bag of popcorn,  maybe I'm to old for these gigs. The show was brilliant though.

Also went to this and also wasn't drinking. We had a nice meal at Mowgli beforehand then just drank water at the show. Agree the show was brilliant. I loved it. I've wanted to see The Chicks live for probably 15 years so great to finally do it. The energy in the crowd was amazing.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  5, 2023, 09:01:10 pm
Christ. What was that like?

Sounds like one of those once in a lifetime type of things.

Yeah, it was pretty special! They do these events in Athens over the summer where they have acts on there. Would recommend doing it at some point. It's a pretty unique place to listen to music! Sigur Ros isn't really my sort of thing though. I actually much preferred The Chicks even though it was in an identikit arena in Manchester ;D
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Schmarn

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »

Got day tickets for Reading for my birthday (50th!) to see the Killers among others. Im a festival newbie and not camping but any tips for navigating stages/other entertainment while having a few beers very welcome. No desire to be in a mosh pit but equally dont want to be so for away that I may as well watch on BBC3. Also very open to trying new music and taking in a full day there.
