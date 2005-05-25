Was at the AO arena last night to see the chicks, they where brilliant

. Maren Morris opened the show, she has a good band and great voice.

I was driving so wasn't drinking but doubt I'd have paid £16.90 for a 2 pint plastic glass of larger. These venues really rip you off some of the prices for food and sweets where we'll over the top £9 for a bag of popcorn, maybe I'm to old for these gigs. The show was brilliant though.



Christ. What was that like?



Sounds like one of those once in a lifetime type of things.



Also went to this and also wasn't drinking. We had a nice meal at Mowgli beforehand then just drank water at the show. Agree the show was brilliant. I loved it. I've wanted to see The Chicks live for probably 15 years so great to finally do it. The energy in the crowd was amazing.Yeah, it was pretty special! They do these events in Athens over the summer where they have acts on there. Would recommend doing it at some point. It's a pretty unique place to listen to music! Sigur Ros isn't really my sort of thing though. I actually much preferred The Chicks even though it was in an identikit arena in Manchester