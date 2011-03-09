« previous next »
Saw Sigur Ros & the London Symphony Orchestra at the old ancient theatre (Odeon of Herodes Atticus) in Athens last week.

The Chicks at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight.

Variety is the spice of life and all that.
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:44:28 pm
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.

I was tempted I must admit!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:44:28 pm
Going to Pulp tonight, cannot wait.

Same...48 hours on from Red Rum Club, the Coral, and James, with Interpol to follow on Sunday. What a week!

Enjoy!
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:55:14 pm
Same...48 hours on from Red Rum Club, the Coral, and James, with Interpol to follow on Sunday. What a week!

Enjoy!
How was it.
James last night was decent .
Bruce Springsteen tomorrow and I've only heard a few songs haha.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:54:22 am
Bruce Springsteen tomorrow and I've only heard a few songs haha.

You'll be greatly disappointed.  ::)
Is Silvio from Sopranos still in Bruce's band?

If answer 'no' my own interest drops off
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:37:28 am
Is Silvio from Sopranos still in Bruce's band?

If answer 'no' my own interest drops off

Steve Van Zandt still very much part of the E Street Band.

The Boss was fantastic at Villa park a few weeks backs.
I always think these type of festivals look fun and the tickets are so cheap £53 for weekend camping

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aBGX0kfRslA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aBGX0kfRslA</a>
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:32:55 pm
So excited. never been to a festival. never seen pulp.
Do you think they'll play more or less the same set list from Finsbury Park for Transmt?

Also, I'm meeting a mate at Transmt, I've got a tote bag for him from the Wedding Present. Although they say only a4 sized bags allowed in, will they allow the bag in if it's clearly empty?

The set list will probably be the same - all bangers, no new stuff. If the bag is empty it shouldn't be a problem but best to check with the venue. Rules could be different.
Pulp last night was brilliant. I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards. Longest queue I saw was for the merch stall! Really lucky with the weather too as rain had been forecast all week.

Only slight negative thing I'd say is that we were fairly near the seated bit at the back and to the side and the sound didn't always carry too well, couldn't always make out what Jarvis was saying between songs, and Common People at the end was more like listening to a bad Manc karaoke version!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:07:03 am
I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards.

I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.
Saw Guns n' Roses at Hyde Park last Friday. Very good and vocals a lot better than the TV viewing of Glastonbury. Axl still dodgy on a few songs and notes but a 3 hour long concert was very enjoyable.

Friday night I got Iron Maiden at the 02 and then Saturday Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park for another 3 hour concert. My legs and back ain't going thank me on Sunday  ;D
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:28:49 am
I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.

We parked about a 10-minute walk away, just over the canal bridge. Some of my friends used to live around there so knew some handy parking, was pretty quick back to the motorway from there.
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 11:28:49 am
I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.

Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.

Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.

Would definitely go there again.

Saw Porcupine Tree there and thought it was about 5-6K capacity - and it was brilliant (weather especially).  Toilets, not a clue.  Can of Birra Moretti £6.  Take your choice.
Was at the AO arena last night to see the chicks, they where brilliant
. Maren  Morris opened the show, she has a good band and great voice.
I was driving so wasn't drinking but doubt I'd have paid £16.90 for a 2 pint plastic glass of larger. These venues really rip you off some of the prices for food and sweets where we'll over the top £9 for a bag of popcorn,  maybe I'm to old for these gigs. The show was brilliant though.
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:33:56 pm
Saw Sigur Ros & the London Symphony Orchestra at the old ancient theatre (Odeon of Herodes Atticus) in Athens last week.

Christ. What was that like?

Sounds like one of those once in a lifetime type of things.
£6.50 a pint of lager at transmt. Doesn't seem too bad. Though I suppose it's tenants. So really bad.
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 11:46:14 am
Saw Guns n' Roses at Hyde Park last Friday. Very good and vocals a lot better than the TV viewing of Glastonbury. Axl still dodgy on a few songs and notes but a 3 hour long concert was very enjoyable.

Friday night I got Iron Maiden at the 02 and then Saturday Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park for another 3 hour concert. My legs and back ain't going thank me on Sunday  ;D

Saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue on Saturday (Meh) and Maiden last night in Birmingham, they were amazing. I am at O2 Saturday with some mates from London cant wait
