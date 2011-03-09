I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards.
I went on Saturday for the Saw Doctors, never been before either. 8,000 in there so it was rammed, we got there early to get a spec on the steps in front of the stage and it was pretty good.
Didn't move from our spec so can't vouch for the toilets, food or drink but the beer was served in massive plastic glasses.
Getting out was easy for us as we were walking but the area around looked pretty gridlocked if you were in a car or waiting for a taxi.
Would definitely go there again.