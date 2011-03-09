Pulp last night was brilliant. I'd not been to the Castlefield Bowl before and I loved it as a venue. Well organised re. toilets, food & drink etc (expensive though!) and getting out was easy afterwards. Longest queue I saw was for the merch stall! Really lucky with the weather too as rain had been forecast all week.



Only slight negative thing I'd say is that we were fairly near the seated bit at the back and to the side and the sound didn't always carry too well, couldn't always make out what Jarvis was saying between songs, and Common People at the end was more like listening to a bad Manc karaoke version!