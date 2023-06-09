The missus got dirt cheap last minute tickets to see Soft Cell at Hampton Court last week. Have to admit I was not that enthusiastic I mean its been maybe 40 years since their heyday. But they were brilliant, Almonds voice was amazing (hes 65) and Dave Ball joined the band on stage for the first time in two years.



They finished with a wonderful singalong Say Hello Wave Goodbye and a single they put out last year with the Pet Shop Boys.



Unbelievably tickets were £90 but Id say a big chunk of the sell out crowd got their theirs through annual membership of things like Central and Audience Club where you get late tickets for theatre and gigs where the venue wants the seats filled rather than empty. Our Soft Cell ones cost £4.50 each.



Anyway that was our first gig since Arcade Fire last autumn and a cracker at that.