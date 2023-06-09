« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 93923 times)

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1040 on: June 9, 2023, 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June  8, 2023, 01:45:02 pm
The Black Keys are playing Manchester at the end of the month then doing some vinyl session from 11 til 4 after for free if ya can get yaself a free ticket (Link below)

Disco Puss Presents The BLACK KEYS Records Hang
The legendary BLACK KEYS bring their vinyls to the Pink Room room after their massive show at the Arena.

Thursday 22nd June 2023
YES Pink Room in Manchester
11:00pm til 4:00am (Last entry 1:00am)

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/Manchester/YES-Pink-Room/Disco-Puss-Presents-The-BLACK-KEYS-Records-Hang/36372293/




Yes , got tickets for this. Black keys rule.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1041 on: June 11, 2023, 04:10:16 pm »
Might go see the Classic Double Band do the Doors
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1042 on: June 11, 2023, 06:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June  9, 2023, 05:40:12 pm
Yeah 2006, watched the Champions league draw in a pub in Blackrock then didn't make it in time to see Beck as a lorry took a bridge down delaying all traffic, 2006 and it was 6 for a pint of Budweiser, the only beer available, fuck Marley Park.

As for St Anne's, I was under the impression it was in Clontarf?, that quite a way out is it not?

Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.

St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on.  Marley Park v2.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1043 on: June 12, 2023, 12:34:28 am »
Ace, tried to get Pulp tickets but got out-botted it felt like, tickets all sold out soon as they opened up

Glad you saw em and glad they are doing well!
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1044 on: June 12, 2023, 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 04:10:16 pm
Might go see the Classic Double Band do the Doors


They are doing The LAs / Love combo soon too
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1045 on: June 13, 2023, 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: damomad on June 11, 2023, 06:21:48 pm
Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.

St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on.  Marley Park v2.

Common People is my favourite ever song. Headed to Transmt to catch them live. (I assumed they split never to return ages ago).
Never been to a festival so really looking forward to it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,984
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1046 on: June 13, 2023, 02:27:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 13, 2023, 12:04:34 pm
Common People is my favourite ever song. Headed to Transmt to catch them live. (I assumed they split never to return ages ago).
Never been to a festival so really looking forward to it.

Seen a few clips of their old stuff being played, obviously finishing with Common People. The energy of the band and crowd was awesome loved it. Looks like they also played Feeling Called Love (Im not adding all the full stops) which shoulder great too.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1047 on: June 14, 2023, 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: moondog on June 12, 2023, 08:35:12 pm

They are doing The LAs / Love combo soon too

Going to that, given my YouTube channel haha
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1048 on: June 15, 2023, 11:03:39 am »
Tomorrow sees the first gig in the fantastic Piece Hall in halifax, from Friday right through till 26th August playing there are:
Madness, UB40, Queens of The stone age, The War On drugs, Rag 'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Embrace, Hozier, Sting, The Cult, George Ezra, James and Jamie Webster, The Lumineers, Dale Castell, The Yorkshire Proms, Ellie Sax and Friends, Limp Bizkit, Boy Genius, Orbital with Groove armada and 808 State and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.   not bad for a small town!
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,214
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1049 on: June 15, 2023, 11:23:53 am »
As Andy said, it's not a bad venue



Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1050 on: June 15, 2023, 11:32:55 am »
OMG . V tempted to get tix to see James, as I'm headed into Manchester after the Friday at Transmt....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1051 on: June 15, 2023, 11:42:05 am »
Have yet to go to the Piece Hall myself - was keen to get there for The Cribs a couple of years back. Very tempted to look to pick up a spare ticket for Boygenius nearer the time. Presume it'd need to be an Airbnb job or something...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1052 on: June 15, 2023, 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: andyrol on June 15, 2023, 11:03:39 am
Tomorrow sees the first gig in the fantastic Piece Hall in halifax, from Friday right through till 26th August playing there are:
Madness, UB40, Queens of The stone age, The War On drugs, Rag 'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Embrace, Hozier, Sting, The Cult, George Ezra, James and Jamie Webster, The Lumineers, Dale Castell, The Yorkshire Proms, Ellie Sax and Friends, Limp Bizkit, Boy Genius, Orbital with Groove armada and 808 State and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.   not bad for a small town!

There's only 11 acts I'd be interested in seeing.  :D
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1053 on: June 15, 2023, 02:17:24 pm »
The missus got dirt cheap last minute tickets to see Soft Cell at Hampton Court last week. Have to admit I was not that enthusiastic I mean its been maybe 40 years since their heyday. But they were brilliant, Almonds voice was amazing (hes 65) and Dave Ball joined the band on stage for the first time in two years.

They finished with a wonderful singalong Say Hello Wave Goodbye and a single they put out last year with the Pet Shop Boys.

Unbelievably tickets were £90 but Id say a big chunk of the sell out crowd got their theirs through annual membership of things like Central and Audience Club where you get late tickets for theatre and gigs where the venue wants the seats filled rather than empty. Our Soft Cell ones cost £4.50 each.

Anyway that was our first gig since Arcade Fire last autumn and a cracker at that.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1054 on: June 16, 2023, 09:47:20 am »
Quote from: andyrol on June 15, 2023, 11:03:39 am
Tomorrow sees the first gig in the fantastic Piece Hall in halifax, from Friday right through till 26th August playing there are:
Madness, UB40, Queens of The stone age, The War On drugs, Rag 'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Embrace, Hozier, Sting, The Cult, George Ezra, James and Jamie Webster, The Lumineers, Dale Castell, The Yorkshire Proms, Ellie Sax and Friends, Limp Bizkit, Boy Genius, Orbital with Groove armada and 808 State and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.   not bad for a small town!

Damn you, I decided James was too much effort. Had a shufty and they are in Leicester just before Transmt, tickets went on sale this morning :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1055 on: June 16, 2023, 10:50:29 am »
off to see springsdteen later at villa park

yes he's not everyone's cup of tea - but...



so 3 hours of great music

and for those not realising - born in the usa is an anti-american policies song not an' isn't america great' one - listen to the lyrics yer divvies

and yeeeeessss, he does play on the ol' hometown boy image - but again...


Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1056 on: June 16, 2023, 04:30:31 pm »
Fab weather for it!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1057 on: June 16, 2023, 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 16, 2023, 10:50:29 am
off to see springsdteen later at villa park


Which pub you at? Fancy a Gerrard sing-song by the ground?! :lmao
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1058 on: June 16, 2023, 07:45:08 pm »
Got tickets last night for Muse in Huddersfield on Tuesday.  Cant wait.  Also got tickets for James at the Pier head in a couple of weeks.   Seen James lots of times but it will be the first time that Ive seen Muse.  Been wanting to go and see them for ages, just need to see Pearl Jam and thats me complete on my band bucket list. 
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1059 on: June 17, 2023, 10:21:23 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June 16, 2023, 04:40:06 pm
Which pub you at? Fancy a Gerrard sing-song by the ground?! :lmao

sorry mate missed your post as was en route

funny you say that as i was chatting to a villa fan and he was not impressed with our stevie  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1060 on: June 21, 2023, 10:07:11 am »
Quote from: kezzy on June 16, 2023, 07:45:08 pm
Got tickets last night for Muse in Huddersfield on Tuesday.  Cant wait.  Also got tickets for James at the Pier head in a couple of weeks.   Seen James lots of times but it will be the first time that Ive seen Muse.  Been wanting to go and see them for ages, just need to see Pearl Jam and thats me complete on my band bucket list. 

Saw Muse in Sheffield about 15 years ago. They were boss live. One of the best stage shows Ive seen.

Pearl Jam are my favourite band. You just missed them last year at Hyde Park. Theyll probably be back in the UK in the next few years. Eddie Vedder may even do a solo tour before then.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1061 on: June 21, 2023, 08:59:40 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June 21, 2023, 10:07:11 am
Saw Muse in Sheffield about 15 years ago. They were boss live. One of the best stage shows Ive seen.

Pearl Jam are my favourite band. You just missed them last year at Hyde Park. Theyll probably be back in the UK in the next few years. Eddie Vedder may even do a solo tour before then.


Muse were brilliant last night.  One of the best live bands Ive seen.  Brilliant musicians and a brilliant light show.   
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1062 on: June 23, 2023, 09:36:29 am »
Black keys were stunning last night, songs from every LP and naturally all the bangers from El Camino inc Little Black Submarine. They also had what they called a Record Hang at a club in Manchester where they turned up and played records including Teenage Kicks, London Calling and I Fought the Law for a few hours to 200 people which was a great way to end the night.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,868
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1063 on: June 23, 2023, 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: moondog on June 23, 2023, 09:36:29 am
Black keys were stunning last night, songs from every LP and naturally all the bangers from El Camino inc Little Black Submarine. They also had what they called a Record Hang at a club in Manchester where they turned up and played records including Teenage Kicks, London Calling and I Fought the Law for a few hours to 200 people which was a great way to end the night.
Was meant to go to both them last night. Passed my tickets onto a mate. Gutted I couldnt get there. Sounded boss
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1064 on: June 26, 2023, 04:28:22 pm »
Iron Maiden tonight, supported by the German Eurovision entry from a couple of months ago. Should be fu. Then Guns n' Roses tomorrow night. Bet they cancel it again.

Ear hospital on Wednesday, probably.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1065 on: June 26, 2023, 06:50:49 pm »
Anyone back from Glastonbury, I've seen a very scathing review of GnR there, and BBC had an article of people leaving saying it was really bad.  Too hot was one complaint from the snowflakes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1066 on: June 28, 2023, 12:30:03 am »
Didn't know anything about Cheekface before I got an invite earlier on to see them this evening. They were terrific. Like a cross between The Burning Hell, Parquet Courts and Presidents of the USA sound-wise, but the added bass gives it a more muscular sound live. Either way, easily the loudest and most passionate crowd I've seen in a properly small venue in years, maybe ever. They danced, sang and shouted along to pretty much everything, the band knew how to put on a show and they were tight as hell. Heavily recommend if you get the chance.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1067 on: June 28, 2023, 06:36:48 am »
Anyone going to Goldie Looking Chain in Derby tomorrow?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1068 on: June 28, 2023, 10:43:39 am »
Foo fighters tickets boxed for London next year.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1069 on: June 28, 2023, 11:10:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 28, 2023, 06:36:48 am
Anyone going to Goldie Looking Chain in Derby tomorrow?

Niche ;D
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1070 on: June 28, 2023, 11:25:37 am »
Saw Blur at Malahide Castle in Dublin.
Not the band I would normally go and see, but I was there to tag along with my daughter who is too young to go on her own.
Pretty good I have to say in the end. Albarn's voice was bit messed up, but they really sound good and sharp.
Well in sync and obviously quite enjoyed going through their catalogue of hits.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1071 on: June 30, 2023, 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2023, 11:10:01 am
Niche ;D

They were safe as fuck.
GLC that is.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,977
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1072 on: June 30, 2023, 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 26, 2023, 06:50:49 pm
Anyone back from Glastonbury, I've seen a very scathing review of GnR there, and BBC had an article of people leaving saying it was really bad.  Too hot was one complaint from the snowflakes.

Didn't go to GnR, far better things to do (Nia Archives in Silver Hayes), but the reports I've heard are that it was good.

Yea Saturday was hot, but manageable.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1073 on: July 1, 2023, 01:05:45 pm »
Craig David was decent at Haydock last week.

Nice guy.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1074 on: July 1, 2023, 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 26, 2023, 06:50:49 pm
Anyone back from Glastonbury, I've seen a very scathing review of GnR there, and BBC had an article of people leaving saying it was really bad.  Too hot was one complaint from the snowflakes.

i thought they were very good to be fair, Axel's voice was nowhere near as bad as i thought it was going to be

and it was very hot but just about manageable
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,360
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on July  1, 2023, 01:05:45 pm
Craig David was decent at Haydock last week.

Nice guy.
My daughter loved it, said it was superb.
Logged

Online Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 06:32:15 am »
>Got invited to see Elton John this Wednesday. I'm excited!!

Going to see Springsteen next week as well. Brilliant!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,717
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 06:35:54 am »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Today at 06:32:15 am
>Got invited to see Elton John this Wednesday. I'm excited!!

Going to see Springsteen next week as well. Brilliant!
It's great going to obscure acts nobody has heard of 😀.
Enjoy!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 