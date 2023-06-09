Tomorrow sees the first gig in the fantastic Piece Hall in halifax, from Friday right through till 26th August playing there are:

Madness, UB40, Queens of The stone age, The War On drugs, Rag 'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Embrace, Hozier, Sting, The Cult, George Ezra, James and Jamie Webster, The Lumineers, Dale Castell, The Yorkshire Proms, Ellie Sax and Friends, Limp Bizkit, Boy Genius, Orbital with Groove armada and 808 State and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr. not bad for a small town!