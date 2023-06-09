« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 91488 times)

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1040 on: June 9, 2023, 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June  8, 2023, 01:45:02 pm
The Black Keys are playing Manchester at the end of the month then doing some vinyl session from 11 til 4 after for free if ya can get yaself a free ticket (Link below)

Disco Puss Presents The BLACK KEYS Records Hang
The legendary BLACK KEYS bring their vinyls to the Pink Room room after their massive show at the Arena.

Thursday 22nd June 2023
YES Pink Room in Manchester
11:00pm til 4:00am (Last entry 1:00am)

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/Manchester/YES-Pink-Room/Disco-Puss-Presents-The-BLACK-KEYS-Records-Hang/36372293/




Yes , got tickets for this. Black keys rule.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,132
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1041 on: June 11, 2023, 04:10:16 pm »
Might go see the Classic Double Band do the Doors
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1042 on: June 11, 2023, 06:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June  9, 2023, 05:40:12 pm
Yeah 2006, watched the Champions league draw in a pub in Blackrock then didn't make it in time to see Beck as a lorry took a bridge down delaying all traffic, 2006 and it was 6 for a pint of Budweiser, the only beer available, fuck Marley Park.

As for St Anne's, I was under the impression it was in Clontarf?, that quite a way out is it not?

Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.

St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on.  Marley Park v2.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,132
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1043 on: June 12, 2023, 12:34:28 am »
Ace, tried to get Pulp tickets but got out-botted it felt like, tickets all sold out soon as they opened up

Glad you saw em and glad they are doing well!
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1044 on: June 12, 2023, 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 04:10:16 pm
Might go see the Classic Double Band do the Doors


They are doing The LAs / Love combo soon too
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,563
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1045 on: June 13, 2023, 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: damomad on June 11, 2023, 06:21:48 pm
Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.

St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on.  Marley Park v2.

Common People is my favourite ever song. Headed to Transmt to catch them live. (I assumed they split never to return ages ago).
Never been to a festival so really looking forward to it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,491
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1046 on: June 13, 2023, 02:27:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 13, 2023, 12:04:34 pm
Common People is my favourite ever song. Headed to Transmt to catch them live. (I assumed they split never to return ages ago).
Never been to a festival so really looking forward to it.

Seen a few clips of their old stuff being played, obviously finishing with Common People. The energy of the band and crowd was awesome loved it. Looks like they also played Feeling Called Love (Im not adding all the full stops) which shoulder great too.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,132
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: moondog on June 12, 2023, 08:35:12 pm

They are doing The LAs / Love combo soon too

Going to that, given my YouTube channel haha
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 11:03:39 am »
Tomorrow sees the first gig in the fantastic Piece Hall in halifax, from Friday right through till 26th August playing there are:
Madness, UB40, Queens of The stone age, The War On drugs, Rag 'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons and Sister Sledge, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Embrace, Hozier, Sting, The Cult, George Ezra, James and Jamie Webster, The Lumineers, Dale Castell, The Yorkshire Proms, Ellie Sax and Friends, Limp Bizkit, Boy Genius, Orbital with Groove armada and 808 State and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.   not bad for a small town!
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,195
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
As Andy said, it's not a bad venue



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 