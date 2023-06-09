Yeah 2006, watched the Champions league draw in a pub in Blackrock then didn't make it in time to see Beck as a lorry took a bridge down delaying all traffic, 2006 and it was 6 for a pint of Budweiser, the only beer available, fuck Marley Park.



As for St Anne's, I was under the impression it was in Clontarf?, that quite a way out is it not?



Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on. Marley Park v2.