The Black Keys are playing Manchester at the end of the month then doing some vinyl session from 11 til 4 after for free if ya can get yaself a free ticket (Link below)Disco Puss Presents The BLACK KEYS Records HangThe legendary BLACK KEYS bring their vinyls to the Pink Room room after their massive show at the Arena.Thursday 22nd June 2023YES Pink Room in Manchester11:00pm til 4:00am (Last entry 1:00am)https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/Manchester/YES-Pink-Room/Disco-Puss-Presents-The-BLACK-KEYS-Records-Hang/36372293/
Yeah 2006, watched the Champions league draw in a pub in Blackrock then didn't make it in time to see Beck as a lorry took a bridge down delaying all traffic, 2006 and it was 6 for a pint of Budweiser, the only beer available, fuck Marley Park.As for St Anne's, I was under the impression it was in Clontarf?, that quite a way out is it not?
Might go see the Classic Double Band do the Doors
Pulp were immense. Really tight and a real "best of" set list. Even got a little bit of Razzmatazz.St Anne's was a bit of a shitshow to get out of though. One exit for a crowd of 20,000 people. Then there was the complete lack of extra public transport put on. Marley Park v2.
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]