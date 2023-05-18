Can highly recommend The Inspector Cluzzo, a French duo - guitar & Drums who also run a family farm as well as being one kick arse rock and roll band. Saw them with the always excellent EELS twice recently and they are back over in the Summer UK in November. Fantastic stuff and an amazing live show. As usual EELS were perfect too.
The Osees in Glasgow tonight. Been wanting to see them live for ages.
Go on, do tell. I went last night in Dublin.They are bloody relentless.
