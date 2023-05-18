« previous next »
Going to see The Chats later, they toured here only a year ago so I'm surprised they are back so soon. Not missing them twice!
Can highly recommend The Inspector Cluzzo, a French duo - guitar & Drums who also run a family farm as well as being one kick arse rock and roll band. Saw them with the always excellent EELS twice recently and they are back over in the Summer UK in November. Fantastic stuff and an amazing live show. As usual EELS were perfect too.
Caught the Albert Hall gig myself, and couldn't agree with you more.
The Osees in Glasgow tonight. Been wanting to see them live for ages.
Go on, do tell. :D
I went last night in Dublin.
They are bloody relentless.
Relentless is a great word for them. Really excellent gig. Ive got quite a few of their albums but still didnt recognise most of the songs. Only played 1 of my top 3 (Nite Expo. The others being Plastic Plant and Nail House Needle Boys). My brother in law had never heard them but was really taken by the short punky ones. Excellent venue too. The support were Psychic Graveyard (I guess you saw them?) a couple of modules, cool drummer. Liked the music, not sure about the Frank Black wannabe singer.

Seeing Springsteen at Murrayfield next, which couldnt be more different.
I liked the new punk set in the middle of the concert too, added variety. Overall not a minute I didnt enjoy in four times I saw them live, last night was no different. Just a great, hardworking band, unafraid to experiment.
