Big Country at the brilliant Hangar 34 in Liverpool tomorrow (8/4/23) performing the best debut album of all time The Crossing!



In 2 minds about going but decided to, I first saw BC at the Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and was amazed at what I saw, best live band I'd ever seen. So I followed them around to as many gigs as I could and got real close to Stuart Adamson.



I did my own bootleg fanzine but Stuart invited to London the day they where on TOTP but didn't tell me why, he asked me and my girlfriend to write the official BIg Country mag 'Country Club' instead,



Stuart was brilliant to me over the years, so generous, gave me all kind of mega rare signed stuff and got me into every gig and TV appearance if I ever turned up unexpectedly (inc gigs in Holland and Belgium) best days of my life.



The laughs and pissups we had where incredible, he hounded me for my CND patch to wear on telly for the Larks in the Parks gig in Sevvy Park, I gave in at the last minute!



I was gutted when he took his own life, absolutely devasted, we are the same age.



So, I've seen not the band since, without Stuart but tomorrow I am going to this, but fuck me it might be a tough night.





