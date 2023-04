What size venue are they playing? I've not seen them in years now,at smallish under a thousand clubs. but yep enjoyable night.



They are doing slightly bigger venues on this Tour, mostly o2 Academy's. Last night in the Liverpool o2 it was pretty much full (just over 1000 the capacity I think)Great Gig, good to see Paul Gray in the line up again. I know they have a new album to promote but I think they must have played most of it, pesonally I would have liked to hear more old stuff!