« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 80020 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #880 on: November 12, 2022, 01:28:03 am »
This week is hectic.

Thursday - Groove Armada
Friday - Hot Chip
Saturday - David Gray (potentially)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #881 on: November 12, 2022, 11:13:42 am »
Pavement last night. Top class!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #882 on: November 13, 2022, 01:13:09 am »
Bit gutted to have missed out on a Fontaines DC and Lightning Seeds double header this weekend.

But next weekend is a bit of a mad one - three gigs in four nights (and an engagement party on the spare evening!)...Jason Isbell, Idlewild, and Ezra Furman.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,352
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #883 on: November 13, 2022, 07:57:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 12, 2022, 01:28:03 am
This week is hectic.

Thursday - Groove Armada
Friday - Hot Chip
Saturday - David Gray (potentially)

Have you woken up from a coma thinking its 2001?

Quite envious though!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #884 on: November 14, 2022, 01:53:26 pm »
Managed to grab tickets for Kendrick Lamar on Wednesday.

I've got Wet Leg tomorrow then Kendrick the day after, should be a good week!
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #885 on: November 14, 2022, 06:38:20 pm »
Jamie T on Thursday at the 02 Warehouse. Looking forward to it!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,352
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #886 on: November 14, 2022, 06:39:35 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on November 14, 2022, 06:38:20 pm
Jamie T on Thursday at the 02 Warehouse. Looking forward to it!

That should be a belter. Enjoying his new album.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #887 on: November 14, 2022, 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 14, 2022, 06:39:35 pm
That should be a belter. Enjoying his new album.

That's Gerry Cinnamon isn't it?
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #888 on: November 15, 2022, 11:16:13 am »
Porcupine Tree in Manchester next year; 30 years a fan and never seen them.  Had tickets when they supported Dream Theater in 2000 but the show was cancelled.
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #889 on: November 15, 2022, 07:36:50 pm »
Wet Leg tonight at the O2. Was there a couple of weeks back for the best gig I have seen in a few years - Amyl and the Sniffers.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #890 on: November 16, 2022, 12:10:27 am »
Wet Leg superb tonight.

Kendrick Lamar tomorrow.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #891 on: November 17, 2022, 12:39:17 am »
Fucking hell that Kendrick gig tonight was pretty fucking special.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #892 on: November 17, 2022, 07:34:47 pm »
Sigur Ros last week. A game of two halves. First halves glimpses of brilliance but challenging new tracks which tested your patience. Second half after an intervalfantastic. And great light show.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #893 on: November 18, 2022, 03:02:59 am »
Quote from: Lad on November 17, 2022, 07:34:47 pm
Sigur Ros last week. A game of two halves. First halves glimpses of brilliance but challenging new tracks which tested your patience. Second half after an intervalfantastic. And great light show.

Remember seeing them at a small festival in Sydney a few years ago. They closed out the night with Untitled #8 aka Popplagið and it blew me away. The noise and lights were epic.
« Last Edit: November 18, 2022, 03:10:26 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,209
  • Truthiness
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #894 on: November 18, 2022, 09:19:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2022, 03:02:59 am
Remember seeing them at a small festival in Sydney a few years ago. They closed out the night with Untitled #8 aka Popplagið and it blew me away. The noise and lights were epic.
I saw them in Dublin in the 00s. A fella beside me was shouting requests to them between songs, but was shouting out stuff like 'Album 3, Track 5!' or 'Album 5 Track 2!'   :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,283
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #895 on: November 18, 2022, 10:12:28 am »
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit last night at Hammersmith Apollo. Out of this world.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #896 on: November 18, 2022, 12:40:20 pm »
Just bagged Blur tickets for the Sunday.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #897 on: November 20, 2022, 07:21:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2022, 03:02:59 am
Remember seeing them at a small festival in Sydney a few years ago. They closed out the night with Untitled #8 aka Popplagið and it blew me away. The noise and lights were epic.

Yes they still close their show with that. Its staggeringly brilliant as always.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #898 on: November 20, 2022, 10:52:19 pm »
What a weekend:

> Thurs - Groove Armada dragging MC M.A.D and the stunning Saint Saviour back over to Aus.
> Fri - Hot Chip pulling out all the earworms from Over & Over, Broken to Huarache Lights
> Sat - David Gray doing 'White Ladder' in its entirety was an 8,000 person karaoke session.

Only 1 gig this week:

> Sun - Khruangbin @ The Sydney Opera House

Have so missed live music over the past 2-3 years.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #899 on: November 21, 2022, 10:08:12 am »
Boss that Barry.

I've got Confidence Man tomorrow and then Nation of Language next week.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #900 on: November 21, 2022, 12:20:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 20, 2022, 10:52:19 pm
What a weekend:

> Thurs - Groove Armada dragging MC M.A.D and the stunning Saint Saviour back over to Aus.
> Fri - Hot Chip pulling out all the earworms from Over & Over, Broken to Huarache Lights
> Sat - David Gray doing 'White Ladder' in its entirety was an 8,000 person karaoke session.

Only 1 gig this week:

> Sun - Khruangbin @ The Sydney Opera House

Have so missed live music over the past 2-3 years.

Similarly good one here - Jason Isbell on Friday, Idlewild last night, and I'm off to see Ezra Furman this evening. Would have been nice to rest on Saturday, but I was at my friends' engagement party!

Idlewild's tour is a celebration of their 2002 album, The Remote Part - they always put in a good performance, but it was great to hear the album played in full...the opening double-header of 'You Held the World in Your Arms' and 'A Modern Way of Letting Go' is just deliciously ferocious live.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2022, 10:12:28 am
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit last night at Hammersmith Apollo. Out of this world.

Manchester on Friday for me. Loved it - the live show really adds some rocky weight to the songs.  Really got the impression the band get on well too, and are a gang of real musicophiles! First time I'd seen Isbell since a support slot in 2012 - given that the last album was a covers record rather than original material, I'd like to think it might not be too long until the next time. The songs either side of the encore ('Cover Me Up' and 'If We Were Vampires') made for a beautiful double-header.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 01:18:09 pm by jackh »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,352
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #901 on: November 21, 2022, 12:23:47 pm »
2002 for that Idlewild album, I presume, not 2022! I saw them support Ash in about 1998 which ages me massively. :D

Is that the one with American English on it? Loved that tune.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #902 on: November 21, 2022, 12:27:49 pm »
Caught Lightning Seeds (with Badly Drawn Boy) in Manchester on Saturday, Damon was fucking furious with the sound and all the dickheads just constantly talking, still thought he was ace, as were Lightning Seeds. It was massively oversold though, was scarily crush like and I was near the back of the room.
Logged
AHA!

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #903 on: November 21, 2022, 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 21, 2022, 12:27:49 pm
Caught Lightning Seeds (with Badly Drawn Boy) in Manchester on Saturday, Damon was fucking furious with the sound and all the dickheads just constantly talking, still thought he was ace, as were Lightning Seeds. It was massively oversold though, was scarily crush like and I was near the back of the room.

hate this at gigs - went to see the verve in manchester and was at the back and the amount of people just talking through the whole concert was shameful

also hate people who get drunk - so drunk that they're falling over, heckling the artist (ffs) and just being annoying

the security never seem to give a shit - just taser them and throw them out
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #904 on: November 21, 2022, 01:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 21, 2022, 12:23:47 pm
2002 for that Idlewild album, I presume, not 2022! I saw them support Ash in about 1998 which ages me massively. :D

Is that the one with American English on it? Loved that tune.

Yep, that's the one ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #905 on: November 21, 2022, 08:49:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 21, 2022, 10:08:12 am
Boss that Barry.

I've got Confidence Man tomorrow and then Nation of Language next week.

Confidence Man are super fun.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #906 on: November 23, 2022, 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 21, 2022, 08:49:11 pm
Confidence Man are super fun.

Didn't go in the end, my girlfriend was sick all day unfortunately.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #907 on: November 23, 2022, 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 16, 2022, 12:10:27 am
Wet Leg superb tonight.

Quote from: AndyMuller on November 21, 2022, 10:08:12 am
Nation of Language next week.

Wet Leg tonight for me, and Nation of Language tomorrow. Very excited about both.

Should have been Working Men's Club next week too but that's been pushed back to December.

Saw BC Camplight a couple of weeks ago at a gig to mark the 25th birthday for Bella Union. My wife is more into his music than I am but he's a truly brilliant performer, really engaging and funny. It was mostly him solo but accompanied on some songs by one of the members of his band - he introduced her but I didn't catch her name, but she's obviously a very talented musician in her own right, with a great voice and a brilliant guitarist and sax player too. Annoyingly, he didn't start playing until nearly 10pm and we had to leave before the end to catch the last train (in the middle of an absolutely storming performance of I'm Desperate), which was gutting. Will definitely make an effort to see him again some time.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #908 on: November 23, 2022, 04:27:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on November 23, 2022, 04:01:13 pm
Wet Leg tonight for me, and Nation of Language tomorrow. Very excited about both.

Should have been Working Men's Club next week too but that's been pushed back to December.

Saw BC Camplight a couple of weeks ago at a gig to mark the 25th birthday for Bella Union. My wife is more into his music than I am but he's a truly brilliant performer, really engaging and funny. It was mostly him solo but accompanied on some songs by one of the members of his band - he introduced her but I didn't catch her name, but she's obviously a very talented musician in her own right, with a great voice and a brilliant guitarist and sax player too. Annoyingly, he didn't start playing until nearly 10pm and we had to leave before the end to catch the last train (in the middle of an absolutely storming performance of I'm Desperate), which was gutting. Will definitely make an effort to see him again some time.

Let me know what Nation of Language are like please mate.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #909 on: November 23, 2022, 04:54:13 pm »
Will do. I've heard lots of good reports from the tour so far. Think I'm actually looking forward to them more than Wet Leg, to be honest.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #910 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm »
Turns out Nation of Language are an amazing live band. Ian Devaney is a proper front man - touch of the Samuel T Herring about him. Really brought the songs to life. Sound quality was superb too, which helped. And the crowd were really into it too, so the atmosphere was just euphoric. Main set closed with The Wall & I, which was fantastic. Then they came on for an encore of a cover of the Pixies' Gouge Away, Chicago (one of their earliest singles) and a proper anthemic showstopper rendition of Across That Fine Line.

One of my top gigs of the year, along with Katy J Pearson and black midi. 10/10.

Support act were Deep Tan - old-school spiky, funky post punk in a Slits/ESG stylee. Really good. I reckon they're going to be worth keeping an eye on.
Here's a clip of them from a gig in Newcastle earlier this year: https://youtu.be/Jby8unpZjvg

Wet Leg were good but not in the same league. I wasn't in a great mood for that one though - had a nightmare journey getting there, so we missed the support acts, and then Wet Leg's set was only 45 minutes. They just don't have enough songs yet. And while they are good musicians, they aren't yet polished and seemed to lack confidence as performers. Highlight was Ur Mum - the whole audience joined in with the scream, which was fun.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #911 on: Today at 12:15:45 pm »
Just home from seeing Khruangbin @ The Sydney Opera House. What a gig. Split into 2 sections, the first being more of their slower more intricate works and the second half had everyone up and dancing. There's a lot of sound coming from this trio and they all play such a perfect role in balancing that out.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #912 on: Today at 12:38:06 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm
Turns out Nation of Language are an amazing live band. Ian Devaney is a proper front man - touch of the Samuel T Herring about him. Really brought the songs to life. Sound quality was superb too, which helped. And the crowd were really into it too, so the atmosphere was just euphoric. Main set closed with The Wall & I, which was fantastic. Then they came on for an encore of a cover of the Pixies' Gouge Away, Chicago (one of their earliest singles) and a proper anthemic showstopper rendition of Across That Fine Line.

One of my top gigs of the year, along with Katy J Pearson and black midi. 10/10.

Support act were Deep Tan - old-school spiky, funky post punk in a Slits/ESG stylee. Really good. I reckon they're going to be worth keeping an eye on.
Here's a clip of them from a gig in Newcastle earlier this year: https://youtu.be/Jby8unpZjvg

Wet Leg were good but not in the same league. I wasn't in a great mood for that one though - had a nightmare journey getting there, so we missed the support acts, and then Wet Leg's set was only 45 minutes. They just don't have enough songs yet. And while they are good musicians, they aren't yet polished and seemed to lack confidence as performers. Highlight was Ur Mum - the whole audience joined in with the scream, which was fun.

Great to hear you enjoyed Nation of Language mate, got them next Friday which Im looking forward to a lot.

Agreed on Wet Leg, fun but short, they need more tunes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 