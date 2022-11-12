What a weekend:



> Thurs - Groove Armada dragging MC M.A.D and the stunning Saint Saviour back over to Aus.

> Fri - Hot Chip pulling out all the earworms from Over & Over, Broken to Huarache Lights

> Sat - David Gray doing 'White Ladder' in its entirety was an 8,000 person karaoke session.



Only 1 gig this week:



> Sun - Khruangbin @ The Sydney Opera House



Have so missed live music over the past 2-3 years.



Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit last night at Hammersmith Apollo. Out of this world.



Similarly good one here - Jason Isbell on Friday, Idlewild last night, and I'm off to see Ezra Furman this evening. Would have been nice to rest on Saturday, but I was at my friends' engagement party!Idlewild's tour is a celebration of their 2002 album, The Remote Part - they always put in a good performance, but it was great to hear the album played in full...the opening double-header of 'You Held the World in Your Arms' and 'A Modern Way of Letting Go' is just deliciously ferocious live.Manchester on Friday for me. Loved it - the live show really adds some rocky weight to the songs. Really got the impression the band get on well too, and are a gang of real musicophiles! First time I'd seen Isbell since a support slot in 2012 - given that the last album was a covers record rather than original material, I'd like to think it might not be too long until the next time. The songs either side of the encore ('Cover Me Up' and 'If We Were Vampires') made for a beautiful double-header.