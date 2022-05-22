Been involved in a bit of chat across a couple of different threads about recent gigs, so thought it worth giving this one a bump.



My last couple of gigs have been Crowded House and The Gaslight Anthem, at the Castlefield Bowl and Manchester Apollo respectively. Both probably had that little bit of extra something for me to make them that little bit special - Crowded House are one of the first 2/3 bands I recall being aware I was listening to at a very young age (1992/93 ish), whilst I first saw The Gaslight Anthem as part of the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury 2009 (which I always fondly remember as being a really enjoyable weekend amidst a difficult year or two personally).



Off to the Apollo tonight to see Bright Eyes - I've seen Conor Oberst solo a few times, but never the band. First heard Bright Eyes in early 2005, watching MTV2's late-night 'Americana' show. 'Lua' came on the tv in the quiet of the night, and I just found myself caught in a moment. The band released two albums on the same day that January, which I bought on my 17th birthday. At 34 now, I know that tonight will feel like a special one too.



