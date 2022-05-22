« previous next »
Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 75159 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,978
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #840 on: May 22, 2022, 12:49:34 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 26, 2022, 03:11:30 pm
Ah, this is good news - had missed news of new music. Had tickets for the Soccer Mommy tour but (released in Feb 2020) it was cancelled entirely (the UK leg at least).

I'm unfortunately missing The Beths tonight, but I'm seeing Feeder on Friday and then Pillow Queens, Roddy Woomble, Brian Fallon, and Julien Baker through what's going to be a busy May!

I've seen that Ezra Furman has announced a European tour for November too, so I'll be booking for the Manchester date.

Brian Fallon was brilliant this evening. I didn't realise his solo work was of such high profile...Manchester Academy was packed out, and I think I'd have only expected him to be playing somewhere half the size or less beforehand! Chris Farren supported, and delivered a cracking set that really got everyone going. Both seemed to have really good rapport with the crowd.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #841 on: June 16, 2022, 11:15:21 pm »
Anyone who went the Stones a few weeks ago at Anfield: is the beer warm bottles of Carlsberg like matches?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #842 on: June 27, 2022, 09:28:39 am »
I've got Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on Wednesday. My arse has been making buttons for weeks waiting on my tickets. Found them in my safe at the weekend, they came over two years ago.

Thing is, I feel as if I will be too old for something like this gig now. Booked it three years ago after all.

Guns n' Roses next week will end me I fear.
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #843 on: July 2, 2022, 12:55:08 pm »
Rammstein in Lyon next Friday, looking at reviews etc on twitter looks like it might be the most ridiculous thing I've seen.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #844 on: July 2, 2022, 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July  2, 2022, 12:55:08 pm
Rammstein in Lyon next Friday, looking at reviews etc on twitter looks like it might be the most ridiculous thing I've seen.

a bloke in work went to see them in Coventry last week and said they were fucking fantastic
Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #845 on: July 10, 2022, 01:16:01 am »
Pearl Jam, Hyde park. Awesome stuff
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #846 on: July 10, 2022, 12:43:00 pm »
Quote from: djahern on July 10, 2022, 01:16:01 am
Pearl Jam, Hyde park. Awesome stuff

Went Friday to see them with the Pixies both were superb.

What a frontman Vedder is.
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #847 on: July 13, 2022, 03:05:26 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on July  2, 2022, 06:40:26 pm
a bloke in work went to see them in Coventry last week and said they were fucking fantastic

They were fucking fantastic
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #848 on: July 13, 2022, 03:24:11 pm »
I was sat just above the tunnel in the bottom right - 1st row



To get an idea of the stage size



Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #849 on: July 13, 2022, 05:09:50 pm »
How's your hearing after Rammstein? They've got to be the loudest band on earth. Like Elephants, that deep sound carries for miles!
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #850 on: August 3, 2022, 02:48:02 am »
Off to see Bonobo tonight and Confidence Man on Friday. Slightly bummed that the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs (Wet Leg support) go canned for Sunday night but at my age 3 gigs in 5 nights would have been a stretch.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #851 on: August 5, 2022, 08:22:11 pm »
Missus is going to Rewind on Sunday, the robbing c*nts are charging £50 for a bottle of Prosecco. Her and her mate have all the bags ready for smuggling the ale in ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #852 on: August 5, 2022, 08:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 13, 2022, 03:24:11 pm
I was sat just above the tunnel in the bottom right - 1st row



To get an idea of the stage size






<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgGuRKgvWQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgGuRKgvWQ4</a>
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,978
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #853 on: August 18, 2022, 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 27, 2022, 11:17:38 am
Yes, will be keen to get to this myself - never saw The Gaslight Anthem 'the first time around'. Looks like standing tickets are sold out, but I've got a few months to find something!

Just got myself sorted with a ticket to see The Gaslight Anthem in Manchester tonight - a long time coming! First caught onto these during the Glastonbury 2009 coverage, and was bang into them for a good few years. Looking forward to it!
Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • JFT 97
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #854 on: August 18, 2022, 10:19:16 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 18, 2022, 10:10:49 am
Just got myself sorted with a ticket to see The Gaslight Anthem in Manchester tonight - a long time coming! First caught onto these during the Glastonbury 2009 coverage, and was bang into them for a good few years. Looking forward to it!
We are the last of the jukebox romeos!
Love this band.
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,978
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #855 on: August 31, 2022, 04:08:20 pm »
Been involved in a bit of chat across a couple of different threads about recent gigs, so thought it worth giving this one a bump.

My last couple of gigs have been Crowded House and The Gaslight Anthem, at the Castlefield Bowl and Manchester Apollo respectively. Both probably had that little bit of extra something for me to make them that little bit special - Crowded House are one of the first 2/3 bands I recall being aware I was listening to at a very young age (1992/93 ish), whilst I first saw The Gaslight Anthem as part of the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury 2009 (which I always fondly remember as being a really enjoyable weekend amidst a difficult year or two personally).

Off to the Apollo tonight to see Bright Eyes - I've seen Conor Oberst solo a few times, but never the band. First heard Bright Eyes in early 2005, watching MTV2's late-night 'Americana' show. 'Lua' came on the tv in the quiet of the night, and I just found myself caught in a moment. The band released two albums on the same day that January, which I bought on my 17th birthday. At 34 now, I know that tonight will feel like a special one too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PBhBFjBF4S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PBhBFjBF4S4</a>
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
Got tickets for Confidence Man in Liverpool in late November.

If anything it should be a fun party in the middle of bleak winter.

Also worth it to see the goddess Janet Planet.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:07:48 pm »
Just bought tickets for Nation of Language in the Arts club 2nd December. Feels good having gigs in Liverpool for bands Im into!

Absolutely hammered their debut album last year and enjoyed the latest too so it was a no brainer.
