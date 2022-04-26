Ah, this is good news - had missed news of new music. Had tickets for the Soccer Mommy tour but (released in Feb 2020) it was cancelled entirely (the UK leg at least).



I'm unfortunately missing The Beths tonight, but I'm seeing Feeder on Friday and then Pillow Queens, Roddy Woomble, Brian Fallon, and Julien Baker through what's going to be a busy May!



I've seen that Ezra Furman has announced a European tour for November too, so I'll be booking for the Manchester date.



Brian Fallon was brilliant this evening. I didn't realise his solo work was of such high profile...Manchester Academy was packed out, and I think I'd have only expected him to be playing somewhere half the size or less beforehand! Chris Farren supported, and delivered a cracking set that really got everyone going. Both seemed to have really good rapport with the crowd.