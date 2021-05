11 goals (+2 assists) in his last 16 (incl. 2 subs) league games, 13 (+4 assists) in the last 25 (incl. 4 subs) in all competitions. Even if His Hattricks do slightly distort the stats, he has been playing well and been very productive since the end of last season.



Short term, those hattricks distort the view, but even if you look at the total: 60 (13) and 17 goals, it's impressive. 17/73 =0,23 goals/game.Compare for example to Carroll: 35 (21) and 11 goals. That's 11/56 = 0,20 goals/game.Or let's compare to Adam Johnson: 54 (43) and 15 goals for City. That's 15/97 = 0,15 goals/game.Stats don't tell the whole truth, but if we compare stats, Maxi has one hell of a case for playing a lot more than he has. And we should put far greater value on his contribution than we have. Based on the stats, he should be almost guaranteed 1st pick every week. Yet for some reason, we always talk about him as a backup player (myself included) who may have to go because he lacks pace, because he's too old or something else.