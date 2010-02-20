« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Eastenders  (Read 8584 times)

Offline BIGdavalad

  • Major Malfunction. Yearns To Be A Crab! MOD Agony Aunt. Dulldream Believer. Is the proud owner of a one year old login time.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,029
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #80 on: February 20, 2010, 11:53:11 am »
My missus watches all of these - Corrie, Eastenders, Emmerdale Farm. Luckily she's never watched Hollyoaks so I don't have that particular bag of fucking wank inflicted on me every fucking day.

Every single one of them, without exception, is dog toss of the very, very highest order.

There isn't one believeable character, storyline or location in any of them. This one's supposed to be set in the East End of London and yet everyone speaks English. How fucking realistic is that?

You've got a fat cabby who never leaves the square but somehow earns enough money for a 87 bedroom house (how else does everyone who ever arrives in the square manage to spend a few nights staying at either his house or with the fat old bird with the terrible earings who the ugly ginger thing and the annoying kids live with?).

The local 'hardman' is short, fat and bald. Why is everyone so scared of him? I can honestly say I've beaten bigger and harder than him to get into the queue for fight, yet everyone on the square is terrified of him. Are they just scared of his massive purple face exploding over the carpet? I've know harder girls. Christ, I've even met a couple of RAF lads who would hold their own against him.

His victim (the little weasly fucker with the milfy wife and jailbait daughter. Ian Beale?) seems to get threatened/battered by him every few months. Last night he let him smash his house up looking for something. Why the fuck has he never, in all the years it's been going on, just fucking knifed the prick? What a fucking puff. I'd smash his wife and daughter though. Then show him the photos while I trashed his house, just because I can.

"Ooooh what a shock that Stacey did it!". Really? Not one person who watches this shite on a regular basis suspected the mentally ill rape victim? Although to be fair, I'd bang it until her entire pelvic region burst into flames from the friction. Especially since she's a mentalist, what judge in the land is going to believe her over me even if she could persuade the CPS to press charges?

It's good see Eastenders doing their bit for equal opportunities by letting the ginge have a crack on her though. My missus is very upset that he's dead. I tried to explain that he wasn't really dead, because nothing that doesn't have a soul can die, but she didn't really understand.

I've seen better acting from the kids on Playschool. I've seen better acting from the puppets on Playschool, in fact.
Logged
Joining Betfair? Use the referral code UHHFL6VHG and we'll both get some extra cash.

All of the above came from my head unless otherwise stated. If you have been affected by the issues raised by my post, please feel free to contact us on 0800 1234567 and we will send you an information pack on manning the fuck up.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,476
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #81 on: February 20, 2010, 11:57:40 am »
Quote from: Paddee on February 20, 2010, 02:07:07 am
That's what I though. We knew he fluffed his lines as we knew it was live and we were all on high alert, but given the scenario, that'd probably have happened in real life.

Don't you think it was completely out of character for Jack though? In real life sure that would happen but his character is succinct and clear with his words and he was just an awful babbling wreck last night, him aside and the few other minor things mentioned, I thought it was a good effort.

Still don't get why Bradley suddenly decided to think he was MacGyver and could escape from the police....
Logged

Offline tdog

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #82 on: February 20, 2010, 02:04:28 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on February 20, 2010, 11:53:11 am

My missus is very upset that he's dead. I tried to explain that he wasn't really dead, because nothing that doesn't have a soul can die, but she didn't really understand.


 :lmao

Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,337
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #83 on: February 20, 2010, 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on February 20, 2010, 11:53:11 am
My missus watches all of these -
My missus adores EE for some unfathomable reason - she's otherwise extremely intelligent and discerning in her tastes. Maybe she just likes a bit of rough in her life now and then (hence she married me :D ).

Anyway - I read out Grifter's and your post - there was much laughter in the household - thanks for that :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Pheeny

  • Guest
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #84 on: February 20, 2010, 03:04:07 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on February 20, 2010, 11:53:11 am

 I've even met a couple of RAF lads who would hold their own against him.


I'd hold my own against him.Not sure about his bruv though...
Logged

Offline Andy Hunter

  • Rip Van Walford. Committed Iron Pumper! Full of hot air. Due to weighty issues, currently seeking a new hobby.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #85 on: July 28, 2016, 11:35:54 pm »
Haven't watched this in a long time  randomly popped into my head,

Any rawkites, know if this has improved over time?
Logged
Did Shevchenko score his rebound?
Why was there an ambulance behind the goal for Tommason's Penalty?
HOW DID GUDJOHNSEN MISS??

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,624
  • JFT96.
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #86 on: July 28, 2016, 11:37:42 pm »
Fucking hell, a 6 year bump for Easties. I can see a new custom title coming :D
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #87 on: April 4, 2022, 01:36:44 pm »
June Brown becomes the 2nd Dot Cotton to die after the Line of Duty season 3 finale.

RIP.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,617
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #88 on: April 4, 2022, 02:58:28 pm »
Ma Nick.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #89 on: April 4, 2022, 03:48:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • Scrubbers
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #90 on: April 4, 2022, 04:18:13 pm »
Not surprised with a 54% increase in the electricity, that laundrette in Albert Square is going out of business now
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:29:19 pm »
Last time I saw any of this, Trevor Morgan was on a mad tear around the square.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,263
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:29:19 pm
Last time I saw any of this, Trevor Morgan was on a mad tear around the square.

Fucking hell thats a blast from the past! Proper good villain he was, turns out he's not been in a great deal since until....the new Batman!

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
He was the chief miner in Chernobyl as well
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eastenders
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:40:37 am »
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm
He was the chief miner in Chernobyl as well

Saw a bit too much of him in that show.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 