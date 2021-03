Right, so about two weeks ago I get an email informing me some dickhead from Russia somewhere has accessed my Paypal account and there's been suspicious activity. Nothing been used or taken out, so I try to log into my account to change passwords and stuff, and it asks me of a phone number that I used to register with at the time, but is now outdated and I don't remember it. Fine. So I click on the "confirm another way" option and it throws me back to the beginning asking for the number. I then go to their Twitter help and support, and they say they can't do anything from there and to phone a number. I phone the number. The number asks me for the obsolete number I registered with to get through to someone.Fucking useless bastards.Anyway, this all resulted in some c*nt trying to buy PSG tracksuits and funds up to 200 quid were taken out for the order, which was pending. I'd to cancel my card and everything linked to that Paypal, and I still can't access it to change anything. If the c*nts had just allowed me to update the number, this would have been prevented.Is there any way I can contact them without being put into a fucking automated call that sends me round in circles?