« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Favourite Christmas films  (Read 11998 times)

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,422
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Favourite Christmas films
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Spirited is a new one on Apple. Its a new take on the Christmas Carol story. Its quite good, but avoid if you cant stand musicals (although not that many songs), Will Farrell, Ryan Reynolds, or all three.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 