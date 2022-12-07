The Alistair Sim version of Scrooge I watch every year, same with It's a Wonderful Life, my Dad used to love those two films, I had not seen It's a Wonderful Life before Dad passed away in 2014 but have watched it each year since and I always think about him when I do.



Been trying to get my daughter to watch It's a Wonderful Life for years but she won't watch it as it's in B&W!!



I usually wait until I finish for Christmas before I watch a film but think I'll go early this year and watch something on the weekend as have one more week to go!



For me it's



1. Scrooge

2. It's a Wonderful Life