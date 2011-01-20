2014 - No winner. Was dismantled on 29th and sent to China2015 - .adam - Burned - 27th December2016 - Red Marko - Burned only hours after the inauguration - 27th November2017 - Party Phil - Gavin survived2018 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived2019 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived2020 - tinner777/Stevo7 - Gavin survived2021 - Barneylfc - Burned - 17th December2022 - CraigDS - Gavin survived2023 - Barney's Daughter - The Goat was destroyed by birds2024 - Barney's Daughter - Gavin survivedDon't think I'm going to let her enter next year. 2 entries, 2 wins.
She absolutely has every right to defend her title.Furthermore, I think if she gets it right 3 times in a row, she gets to keep a replica Goat as a prize
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.95]