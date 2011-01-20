« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Reply #4000 on: Today at 12:26:36 am
I think based on the fact she has 2 different wins, she should be allowed!

I just cant see it burning again.

Anyway, see you all in November, ill set a reminder this time!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Reply #4001 on: Today at 01:05:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  3, 2025, 08:38:07 am
2014 - No winner. Was dismantled on 29th and sent to China
2015 - .adam - Burned - 27th December
2016 - Red Marko - Burned only hours after the inauguration - 27th November
2017 - Party Phil - Gavin survived
2018 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2019 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2020 - tinner777/Stevo7 - Gavin survived
2021 - Barneylfc - Burned - 17th December
2022 - CraigDS - Gavin survived
2023 - Barney's Daughter - The Goat was destroyed by birds
2024 - Barney's Daughter - Gavin survived


Don't think I'm going to let her enter next year. 2 entries, 2 wins.
She absolutely has every right to defend her title.

Furthermore, I think if she gets it right 3 times in a row, she gets to keep a replica Goat as a prize  :champ
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Reply #4002 on: Today at 01:34:20 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:05:59 am
She absolutely has every right to defend her title.

Furthermore, I think if she gets it right 3 times in a row, she gets to keep a replica Goat as a prize  :champ

Would she be the GOAT of goats?
