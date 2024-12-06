« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 11:52:17 am
Jackdaws again? Or drone shaped birds?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 04:07:06 pm
I saw one Jackdaw on it before, there will be more on the way
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 04:36:39 pm
20 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 06:04:20 pm
Stop cheering on the birds you bastards. This game is about fire. The birds are cheating little pricks.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 06:30:13 pm
I hope the birds circle for another 19 days Rhi.  :D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 6, 2024, 07:39:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on December  6, 2024, 06:30:13 pm
I hope the birds circle for another 19 days Rhi.  :D

14 days it is Samie ;), but we're both on the same side this year. We just want to see the goat BURN.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 8, 2024, 02:30:31 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on December  6, 2024, 06:04:20 pm
Stop cheering on the birds you bastards. This game is about fire. The birds are cheating little pricks.

They're aliens abducting Gavin one piece at a time...!  :)
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 8, 2024, 03:12:34 pm
The prophecy proclaims the goat shall see paradise today
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 8, 2024, 07:59:34 pm
18 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 8, 2024, 11:13:29 pm
Mo thinks Gavin goes tonight...


Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 9, 2024, 01:11:35 pm
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. Draex
02. Gary75
03. Terry de Niro
04. Peabee
05. Sheepfest
06. Wabaloolah
07. smithy
08. Lisan Al Gaib
09. Bryanod
10. RooiBefok
11. ExiledintheUSA
12. rob1966
13. Flashie
14. John C
15. Ziltoid
16. Smithng
17. Mag Hull
18. Duvva
19. electricghost
20. Tepid T2O
21. Musketeer Gripweed
22. Rhi
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. tinner777
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Pheel
28. .adam
29. jackh
30. RJH
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - reddebs
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Barney's Daughter
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Elmo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Anthony
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - CraigDS
The Goat is bombed by Russia. Dr. Beaker
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
December 9, 2024, 01:14:43 pm
I guess the goat wasn't ready for paradise. Next year the prophecy shall be fulfilled.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Yesterday at 02:19:20 pm
:sad
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Yesterday at 03:23:37 pm
Tick...Tock

16 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Yesterday at 03:45:36 pm
It's about time Gavle took a trip to the minor burns unit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
Today at 01:25:07 am
In 15 Days...
