Better burn this year ffs, even dj given up.
The Goat burns before the 1st -
01.
02.
03.
04.
05.
06.
07. smithy
08.
09. Bryanod
10.
11.
12.
13. Flashie
14. John C
15.
16. Smithng
17.
18. Duvva
19. electricghost
20.Tepid T2O
21. Musketeer Gripweed
22. Rhi
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24.tinner777
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27.
28.
29. jackh
30.
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Barney's Daughter
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Elmo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - CraigDS
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -