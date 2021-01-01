The Goat burns before the 1st -
01.
02.
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13. Flashie
14.
15.
16.
17.
18. Duvva
19.
20.
21. Musketeer Gripweed
22.
23.
24.
25. Barneylfc
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Barney's Daughter
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Elmo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - CraigDS
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -