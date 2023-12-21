No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
This is a good read on the goat.https://www.forkingpaths.co/p/will-the-gavle-goat-survive-this
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Right, citizens of Gavle, its time for a spot of light arson. Do your duty.
If it is destroyed, I hope its destroyed on the 26th
It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.
Come on birdies, two days of concerted pecking please.
Will there be category for destroyed by birds next year?
Just saw an image of the goat in daylight. The bird attack has caused more damage than I thought.
Three days ago?Or rather, Tick Tock, three days to go
Stupid Gavin! I WILL HAVE MY VENGEANCE!
Its fucking threadbare. You couldnt set fire to it if you wanted to, theres hardly any straw left.
