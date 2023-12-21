« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 236902 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3720 on: December 21, 2023, 03:18:25 pm »
I am not giving the win to fatso here.

GOAT VAR needed.
Offline coolbyrne

  • Ground Control
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3721 on: December 21, 2023, 05:12:07 pm »
I am genuinely surprised no one has thought of a drone airstrike.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3722 on: December 21, 2023, 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 21, 2023, 02:53:59 pm
This is a good read on the goat.
https://www.forkingpaths.co/p/will-the-gavle-goat-survive-this

If it is destroyed, I hope its destroyed on the 26th 
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Then they are not fans.

Fan = fanatic = knowledgeable

They are tourists. Football a hobby.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3723 on: December 21, 2023, 10:44:52 pm »
Thought I was about to catch a live goat burning, but it's just the security man patrolling
Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 12:57:06 am »
Two days ago 
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 01:03:50 am »
I'll have you on theft charges you twat.
Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 05:48:42 am »
Quote from: No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint on December 19, 2023, 06:11:33 am
Right, citizens of Gavle, its time for a spot of light arson. Do your duty.

Useless bastards.
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December 21, 2023, 08:49:38 pm
If it is destroyed, I hope its destroyed on the 26th 

It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.
Offline Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:17:40 am
It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.

Agreed. Hopefully just a little burn before being put out.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 am »
Come on birdies, two days of concerted pecking please.
Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:24:31 am
Come on birdies, two days of concerted pecking please.

They'll be pecking ashes tomorrow.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 am »
Will there be category for destroyed by birds next year?
Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:17:40 am
It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.

Nice try. Youd be more gutted for HF seeing as birds arent attackers in the committees view 
Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm »
Tubby will not win, it is not an attack.

Those birds will be back every year which makes the sweep pointless as it will always be the same.

That selection is there for attacks by humans or aliens, attacks such as weapons, cars, tanks, buses etc
Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:43:38 am
Will there be category for destroyed by birds next year?

absolutely not

because its not an attack, they are friendly birds
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm »
Just saw an image of the goat in daylight.

The bird attack has caused more damage than I thought.
Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
Just saw an image of the goat in daylight.

The bird attack has caused more damage than I thought.

  ;D

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 02:50:44 am »
There's something going on with the goat. Just a grey screen
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 02:52:36 am »
Meh, just snow on the camera apparently
