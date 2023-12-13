« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 234551 times)

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3640 on: December 13, 2023, 03:54:31 pm »
If this happens, destroyed by means other than fire will win
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3641 on: December 13, 2023, 04:54:41 pm »
Has anybody checked if the birds are a Chinese operation sent to avenge another year of being snubbed Gavin as a christmas gift?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3642 on: December 13, 2023, 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on December 13, 2023, 03:54:31 pm
If this happens, destroyed by means other than fire will win

Surely then if he survives this, then that's my pick?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3643 on: December 13, 2023, 05:00:40 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3644 on: December 13, 2023, 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 13, 2023, 03:22:25 pm
Why werent there birds other years?

🤔

It is a bit weird that my 6 year old daughter gets involved and all of a sudden these lunatic birds turn up out of nowhere. I'll need to check her phone and see what apps she's using.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3645 on: December 13, 2023, 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 13, 2023, 04:56:58 pm
Surely then if he survives this, then that's my pick?

No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.

Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3646 on: December 13, 2023, 05:26:53 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on December 13, 2023, 05:19:11 pm
No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.



Where's that Drogba pic gone.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,552
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3647 on: December 13, 2023, 05:51:02 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on December 13, 2023, 05:19:11 pm
No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.


Is that what these birds live on in the wild - fifty foot straw goats called Gavin?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3648 on: December 13, 2023, 06:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 13, 2023, 05:51:02 pm
Is that what these birds live on in the wild - fifty foot straw goats called Gavin?
:lmao


Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,450
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3649 on: December 13, 2023, 06:54:05 pm »
I've arranged for one of the birds to be carrying a box of matches tomorrow.

Burn soon ye bastard.
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3650 on: December 13, 2023, 07:42:54 pm »
#justicefortubby
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,414
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3651 on: December 13, 2023, 11:24:49 pm »
We need GOAT VAR on this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,414
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 12:26:30 am »
In 6 Days...
Logged

Online Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 01:15:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 13, 2023, 03:22:25 pm
Why werent there birds other years?

🤔

Fookin Craig unleashed them after he won 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Daniel has a cabbage butty for chrimbo dinner

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 07:21:25 am »
Better luck nest time
Logged
YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,963
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3655 on: Yesterday at 07:52:46 am »
That terrible joke won't fly.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,450
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3656 on: Yesterday at 08:15:59 am »
BURN, BASTARD!
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,064
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3657 on: Yesterday at 09:38:53 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 13, 2023, 05:02:54 pm
It is a bit weird that my 6 year old daughter gets involved and all of a sudden these lunatic birds turn up out of nowhere. I'll need to check her phone and see what apps she's using.

Angry Birds?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3658 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed by means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby

Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3659 on: Yesterday at 02:31:02 pm »
A bit dark in Gavle. Looks like the goat is wearing a ghost face mask
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm »
https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken/status/1735327877002895433?t=AKbivxbXdmfBzYE37PoTEw&s=19

Quote
I'm here to stay 🌟 I might be trying out a more rustic look this year to help out my bird friends, but I'll stay and bring holiday cheers all the way to 2 of january nevertheless.

Fuck you Gavin
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3661 on: Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm »
They wont burn it now, its full of birds
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3662 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm »
Congratulations tubby
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3663 on: Yesterday at 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
Congratulations tubby

Thanks, Barney.  Good to know some folks are brave enough to stand up to djphal's tyranny.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3664 on: Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm »
Listen up tubbs. They arent attacking Gavin they are eating his seeds. You are clutching at straws ( he he)
Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3665 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm
They wont burn it now, its full of birds

Yep.

Those fucking feathered c*nts have ruined it.


BBQ duck anyone?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,963
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3666 on: Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm »
Am I missing something? When the incendiary device I smuggled in is triggered tomorrow, won't the birds just fly away?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,140
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3667 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm »
https://www.facebook.com/groups/FriendsofGavleGoat/permalink/2271506193020017/

Quote
Here's a better view of the bird attacks. The species that are eating on our beloved goat is called Jackdaws in English.

I just hope this content is not geoblocked.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,198
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3668 on: Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,414
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 12:27:52 am »
In 5 Days...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 