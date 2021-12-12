« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3600 on: Today at 11:00:51 am
Not a big fan of this new view at all. Preferred nosying at what the locals are doing in the background.

On a positive note, I guess we can see when the guards are in and out of the hut.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3601 on: Today at 11:31:05 am
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
tinner Quality Street

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Reply #3602 on: Today at 10:19:15 pm
When you buy weapons from wish... good luck everyone
