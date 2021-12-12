« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 09:40:43 am
It's go time!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 10:00:31 am
Fine!!

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby


The webcam is up

https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavle-goat

I am now in play, the sweep has started!

Merry Christmas one and all!!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 10:18:23 am
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 10:41:10 am
Cometh the hour, cometh the goat



Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Its not just any dog, its Rhis dog

Quite right!

Poppy is so excited to be part of this experience with you all. x

 ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 11:15:20 am
What a delightful sight
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 11:19:16 am
Spotify Wrapped and Gavins Erection both on the same day. Its what Christmas is made for. Gonna go out and buy some mince pies later. What a day. 😎
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 11:47:43 am
Oooooohhh they moving his head into place. Webcam is really crisp and clean this year. All the better to see the flames.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 11:51:16 am
We should definitely have "The goat burns before it's erected" I mean I know "before the 3rd" covers that but anyway.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 01:29:37 pm
20th of December! Save the date boys and girls and dogs...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 01:42:28 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:19:16 am
Spotify Wrapped and Gavins Erection both on the same day. Its what Christmas is made for. Gonna go out and buy some mince pies later. What a day. 😎

This is what the goat does to people!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 01:58:24 pm
Just leaving this here.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 02:51:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:58:24 pm
Just leaving this here.


Better
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 02:52:11 pm
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 04:46:21 pm
Do security stay out and about this much as the month wears on, or do they get bored and start watching telly in the hut. Asking for a friend....
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 04:50:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:46:21 pm
Do security stay out and about this much as the month wears on, or do they get bored and start watching telly in the hut. Asking for a friend....

They should give the job to an auld gnarly Scouse cocky watchman complete with a wooden sentry box and a coke burning brazier and a pot of stewing tea and a bottle of steri milk.

Hed chase of any scallywags, no problem.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 04:56:04 pm
I wish him 19 days of happiness starting tomorrow.  Enjoy life, roam around the fields or barn, make love to the other goat's because come the 20th...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 06:18:07 pm
My stick insect has ran away from home.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 06:30:26 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:18:07 pm
My stick insect has ran away from home.

Did he/she feel they needed to branch out?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 06:31:19 pm
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 07:01:50 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:31:19 pm
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?

The goats engorged genitalia? :o
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 07:02:44 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:01:50 pm
The goats engorged genitalia? :o
Good lord, they're all over the place.

Well done Gavin!!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 10:21:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:31:19 pm
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?

I believe its hiding people, there is a path behind that back fence
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
Today at 10:33:09 pm
If someone doesn't fabricate a drone strike, what is any of this for?
